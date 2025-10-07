Nairobi Water employee arrested over fake KCSE certificate

EACC arrests Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company employee over forged KCSE certificate. [File, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has today arrested a man accused of falsifying his academic qualifications to get a job at Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC).

Michael Kilonzo Mualuko is alleged to have presented a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) for his recruitment.

According to EACC, the irregularity was flagged two years ago when a complaint against Mualuko emerged.

“The Commission received a complaint on October 12, 2023, alleging that Mr. Mualuko had presented a forged KCSE certificate purportedly issued by Bishop Ndingi High School,” read part of the statement.

It added: “Investigations conducted by the EACC established that the document was falsified and had been used to gain employment at NCWSC.”

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) approved four charges that Mualuko denied when he appeared in court on Tuesday, October 7.

The charges included forgery, uttering a false document, deceiving a principal, and presentation of a forged certificate.

However, the accused was freed after the court granted him a Ksh100,000 cash bail pending mention of the case set for October 22.