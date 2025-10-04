Kasarani's St Francis hospital offers free cleft surgeries to 32 patients

Lokiru Liwan mother to Apangakile Epeyon (right) pose with Kenya Society of Plastic Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons Administrator Olive Zighe during the cleft week held at the St Francis community Hospital in Kasarani. [Courtesy, Smile Train]

About 32 patients have benefited from a free cleft surgery at St Francis community hospital in Nairobi’s Kasarani.

The free surgery in celebration of World Smile Day was a collaborative effort between the hospital and the Smile Train aimed at sharing moments of joy while raising awareness for cleft-affected individuals.

As a Smile Train partner, the hospital also hosted a dedicated cleft week, featuring the Smile Wall alongside its ongoing commitment of providing life-changing care to children with clefts.

The Smile Wall installation was a physical site where community members posted messages or drawings that reflected what makes them smile, transforming blank spaces into visual displays of positivity.

“We are pleased to transform the lives of over 30 patients who had suffered stigma and isolation while living with untreated clefts. We were also excited to invite neighboring communities to come to St. Francis Community Hospital and share what makes them smile on our Smile Wall,” said Dr Victoria Jebet, Hospital Director of Medical Services.

Dr Victoria Jebet, Hospital Director of Medical Services at St Francis Community Hospital signs on the Smile Wall to commemorate World Smile Day. [Courtesy, Smile Train]

According to her, every three minutes, a baby is born with a cleft, a facial difference that can bring significant challenges with eating, speaking, hearing, and breathing.

Her sentiments were emphasized by Smile Train’s President and CEO Susannah Schaefer who said the Smile Walls symbolise how something as simple as a smile can do more than brighten someone’s day — it can represent the promise of a healthier, brighter future for children with clefts.

“The Smile Wall campaign is a movement built on the importance of a smile,” said Schaefer, adding, “By sharing what brings us happiness, we celebrate the moments that unite us despite our differences and honor the power and potential that a smile carries for cleft-affected children.”

She said communities around Kasarani are encouraged to visit the Smile Wall at the hospital and share what makes them smile.

This, she said, includes individuals and organisations which can start their own Smile Walls at schools, workplaces, community centers, and more.