Former Tetu MP and Rotarian FT Nyammo dies

Former Tetu Member of Parliament and Rotarian Francis Thombe Nyammo.

Former Tetu Member of Parliament and Rotarian Francis Thombe Nyammo has died at 86.

His demise on Sunday morning was announced by the Rotary Club of Karen president Linet Ayuko.

Nyammo, who was fondly known within the Rotary family as “FT”—short for Fun Times has been celebrated for his service and leadership, warmth, generosity, and unwavering commitment to the fellowship.

“PP FT Nyammo was more than a Rotarian to us—he was a pillar of strength, a source of joy, and a true gentleman whose laughter and wisdom lit up every room. For many years, he walked faithfully beside us, shaping Thee Club with his generosity, love for service, and unwavering fellowship. Truly, he blessed us with his presence,” stated Ayuko.

Ayuko further noted that the late Nyammo served as a charter member, majord, past President, and later as an Honorary member of the club.

The members hail him as a true gentleman whose laughter, wisdom, and kindness enriched every gathering.

She added that his passing on his birthday was a fitting reminder of “a life well-lived, full of grace, laughter, and love.”

Nyammo’s legacy will remain etched in the history of the Rotary Club of Karen and in the hearts of those who knew him.

FT Nyammo served asTetu MP from 2008 to March 2013.

The club has also extended its condolences to his family, urging members and friends to surround them with prayers and support during this difficult time.