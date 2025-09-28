×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Former Tetu MP and Rotarian FT Nyammo dies

By Sharon Wanga | Sep. 28, 2025
Former Tetu Member of Parliament and Rotarian Francis Thombe Nyammo.

Former Tetu Member of Parliament and Rotarian Francis Thombe Nyammo has died at 86.

His demise on Sunday morning was announced by the Rotary Club of Karen president Linet Ayuko.

Nyammo, who was fondly known within the Rotary family as “FT”—short for Fun Times has been celebrated for his service and leadership, warmth, generosity, and unwavering commitment to the fellowship.

“PP FT Nyammo was more than a Rotarian to us—he was a pillar of strength, a source of joy, and a true gentleman whose laughter and wisdom lit up every room. For many years, he walked faithfully beside us, shaping Thee Club with his generosity, love for service, and unwavering fellowship. Truly, he blessed us with his presence,” stated Ayuko.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Ayuko further noted that the late Nyammo served as a charter member, majord, past President, and later as an Honorary member of the club. 

The members hail him as a true gentleman whose laughter, wisdom, and kindness enriched every gathering.

She added that his passing on his birthday was a fitting reminder of “a life well-lived, full of grace, laughter, and love.”

Nyammo’s legacy will remain etched in the history of the Rotary Club of Karen and in the hearts of those who knew him.

FT Nyammo served asTetu MP from 2008 to March 2013.

The club has also extended its condolences to his family, urging members and friends to surround them with prayers and support during this difficult time.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

FT Nyammo Rotary Club of Kenya in Mourning Francis Thombe Nyammo Dies
.

Latest Stories

How St Aquinas turned the tide on teenage pregnancies
How St Aquinas turned the tide on teenage pregnancies
Education
By Juliet Omelo
13 mins ago
Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
Health & Science
By Noel Nabiswa
14 mins ago
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
Rift Valley
By Daniel Chege
44 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
By Noel Nabiswa 14 mins ago
Why scrolling in the loo is harming your health
Jubilee's party comeback bid rattles Gachagua, opposition
By Irene Githinji and Edwin Nyarangi 44 mins ago
Jubilee's party comeback bid rattles Gachagua, opposition
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
By Daniel Chege 44 mins ago
UDA top official, bank sued in Sh32.5 million land saga
Bandits in uniform: Police officers linked to illicit arms trade arrested
By Hudson Gumbihi 54 mins ago
Bandits in uniform: Police officers linked to illicit arms trade arrested
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved