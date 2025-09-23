×
New K9 team joins NACADA's push against drug networks

By David Njaaga | Sep. 23, 2025
Caption

Kenya has formed a canine (K9) unit to disrupt drug trafficking networks.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) said Tuesday its officers graduated Monday from a detection canine handling course at the Kenya Police K9 Unit in Langata, Nairobi.

 The agency said the training will help detect concealed narcotics and strengthen enforcement operations.

“This is not just a certificate; it is a critical investment in our fight against drug traffickers. A well-trained K9 team is a force multiplier, allowing us to sniff out danger, intercept illegal substances, and dismantle criminal supply chains before they reach our neighbourhoods,” said Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa.

Omerikwa observed that the K9 unit is part of a wider national strategy under the 100-day Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) led by the Ministry of Interior.

“As drug traffickers adopt increasingly sophisticated tactics, we must stay ahead through innovation and skill development. These officers’ success reflects our commitment to continuously improving how we protect the lives and well-being of Kenyans,” Omerikwa noted.

He said the new officers will be deployed immediately.

