Slum school to get digital library pilot in Nairobi

By David Njaaga | Sep. 18, 2025

Teachers and pupils of Nkaimurunya Primary School join project partners during the launch of a digital library pilot in Gataka slum, Nairobi, Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

Learners at Nkaimurunya Primary School in Nairobi’s Gataka slum will soon access digital learning resources through a new pilot digital library.

The project, unveiled at the school on Friday, September 12, will provide computers and tablets loaded with curriculum-aligned software, along with training for teachers and library stewards.

Eunice Pohlmann, founder and chair of Women in Technology and Innovation Africa, said her Sh1 million donation had already enabled site works, including electrical wiring, fittings and classroom renovations.

"We want children who have been left out of the digital age to access the same opportunities as their peers," said Pohlmann.

The initiative also seeks to establish a bursary fund to support vulnerable learners at risk of dropping out. Officials said funds raised would be ring-fenced, tracked and independently audited.

Ian Wesa Sitati, president of the Rotary Club of Karen, noted that sustainability was central to the plan. "Teacher training and community stewardship will ensure this project lasts and benefits many generations," said Sitati.

If the pilot succeeds, organisers aim to replicate the model in other underserved schools across Nairobi County.

Digger Classified

