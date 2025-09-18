Anti-drug agency dismantles illicit alcohol distillery in Kibra

Drums of kangara and distillation equipment seized during a NACADA-led raid in Sarangombe, Kibra on Thursday, September 18.

An anti-drug agency has dismantled an illicit brew distillery in Kibra during a multiagency raid, seizing more than 100 drums of kangara and shutting down two distilleries.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) led the Thursday 2 a.m. raid in Sarangombe with police after acting on intelligence that pointed to a riverbank hideout.

No suspects were found, but authorities said the site was a hub for illegal liquor production.

Officers found more than 30 distillation drums in operation and over 100 drums of kangara, a raw ingredient for illicit liquor.

The equipment and contents were destroyed on site.

“This operation sends a strong message to those who profit from poisoning our communities. Illicit brews have destroyed families, fueled crime and caused preventable deaths. Nacada will continue to work with law enforcement and communities to ensure such enterprises are eliminated,” said Nacada Chief Executive Anthony Omerikwa.

He said the crackdown was part of a 100 Days Rapid Results Initiative against drug and substance abuse ordered by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

“This operation is part of the multiagency strategy we are coordinating across the country to disrupt supply chains of illicit alcohol and drugs. The initiative is a demonstration of government resolve to protect Kenyans and reclaim communities from substance abuse,” noted Omerikwa.

Authorities said the operation was a breakthrough in efforts to curb illicit alcohol in Nairobi County and across Kenya.