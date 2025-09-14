×
The Standard

KANU SG Wainaina clears air after arrest over lawyer Mbobu's murder

By Sharon Wanga | Sep. 14, 2025
Lawyer Kyallo Mbobu.

KANU National Secretary General George Wainaina has broken his silence following his arrest in connection with the shocking murder of lawyer Kyallo Mbobu last week.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Wainaina confirmed he was apprehended on Thursday after CCTV footage showed him exchanging greetings with the late Mbobu at the Sagret Hotel parking lot. 

He clarified that their interaction was brief and purely coincidental.

“The late Advocate Mbobu, on that day, was meeting with my neighbour. My interaction with him was only a brief exchange of greetings,” said Wainaina.

The KANU SG noted that, being a licensed firearm holder, he fully cooperated with the police during investigations, including surrendering his firearm for ballistic testing. 

He emphasised that after thorough questioning, authorities found no evidence linking him to the murder, leading to his release.

“I wish to make it abundantly clear that I had no role whatsoever in this heinous act. After due process, the authorities found no evidence linking me to the matter, and I was subsequently released,” Wainaina stated.

While acknowledging the distress caused by the ordeal, he expressed deep sympathy for the family of the slain advocate, terming his death a painful reminder of the country’s insecurity challenges.

“Every Kenyan deserves justice, fairness, and security, for these are the foundations of a free and stable society. It is in this spirit that I trust our institutions to pursue the truth with diligence and to deliver justice for the late Advocate Mbobu and his family,” he added.

Wainaina also thanked his supporters who stood by him during the period and reiterated his commitment to cooperate with investigative authorities whenever required.

Mbobu, a former chair of the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal, was gunned down on Magadi road while driving to his Karen home on September 2.

Police said two men had trailed his car before one approached on foot and shot him several times through the driver’s window.

In addition, three suspects who were arrested in connection with the killing were released on Saturday  after forensic ballistic and alibi checks cleared them of any involvement.

Meanwhile, the murder of Advocate Mbobu has sent shockwaves through the legal fraternity and beyond, with calls mounting for swift investigations and justice for his family.

.

.

.

