KeNHA issues advisory after a section of Muthaiga - Kiambu Road collapses

A section of collapsed road. [KeNHA]

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has issued an alert to motorists using the Muthaiga - Kiambu Road after a section of the pavement collapsed.

According to Acting Director General Engineer Luka Kimeli, the affected stretch lies between Fourways Junction and St Mary’s School – Runda/Total Petrol Station - Fourways.

“The affected section has been barricaded, and motorists are advised to strictly follow the traffic guidance provided by marshals and police,” said Kimeli.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify and caution motorists using the Muthaiga–Kiambu (B32) Road of a section of the road pavement that has collapsed.”