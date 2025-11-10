Norris wins in Sao Paulo to extend title lead over Piastri

McLaren's Lando Norris celebrates with the trophy and champagne after winning the Sao Paulo Formula One Grand Prix at the Jose Carlos Pace racetrack, aka Interlagos, in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 9, 2025. (Nelson ALMEIDA / AFP)

Lando Norris won the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Sunday to extend his lead over his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri in the drivers' title battle.

Mercedes teenager Kimi Antonelli finished second with Max Verstappen third after starting from the pitlane as Piastri came in fifth to fall 24 points behind Norris with three races and a sprint to go.

"I was pushing, amazing race, a perfect weekend," said Norris who also won the sprint race 24 hours earlier.

Norris, who came into the weekend only one point clear in the standings, has hit a rich vein of form at just the right time, having won last time out in Mexico.

"Just focus on yourself, McLaren doing a great job, rewarding, it doesn't come easy that's for sure" said the Briton.

George Russell, in the other Mercedes, crossed the line fourth just ahead of Piastri who was hit with a 10 second penalty for causing a collision after a yellow flag re-start on lap six.