Ruto will get his second term due to Uhuru, clerics' prayers

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Jubilee National Delegation Convention 2025 at the Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi, on September 26, 2025. [David Gichuru Standard]
Today, I am here to anger Kenyans and provoke their thoughts. My thesis is that the political heavens cannot reverse William Ruto’s two-term tenure because it was sealed before the 2022 ballot.
