Gen Zs will be disadvantaged by Kenya's outdated voting system

Youths during Saba Saba protests in Kitengela, on July 7, 2025. [File, Standard]

As of today, September 19, 2025, Kenya has exactly 691 days—just under 23 months, or approximately 98 weeks—to the next General Election, scheduled for August 10, 2027. This countdown is more than just a calendar reminder; it is a call to re-imagine our electoral systems before time runs out.

With Gen Z poised to become the largest voting bloc, but one that is increasingly disengaged from traditional polling methods, the question is no longer whether we need reform, but whether we can deliver it in time.

Kenya is likely to experience a low voter turnout in the 2027 elections, even with expected intensified voter education by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). The reason is simple: Our voting technology, systems, and approach are relics of the 20th century. While the secret ballot has been enhanced with transparent boxes and biometric verification, the core experience remains analogue, slow, physical, and increasingly alien to the digital-first generation.

Isn’t it time the IEBC began experimenting with mobile-based voting systems? You might think such a shift is futuristic but as we speak, universities across Kenya have already adopted mobile voting platforms for student leadership elections. At Kabarak University, for instance, students have been voting via their phones since 2018. Several institutions have followed suit, using systems like VotersWall, which employ end-to-end encryption and multi-factor authentication to ensure security and transparency or the Electronic Voting Information System (EVIS) used by Kabarak University.

Why is this important? Because Gen Z and millennials are not just digital natives; they are digital dependents. They work, socialise, learn, and transact online. They are a “house generation,” more likely to engage with civic processes from their devices than from physical polling stations. Expecting them to wake up at 5am, queue for hours, and cast votes in person is unrealistic and exclusionary.

According to IEBC projections, over 5.6 million new voters are expected to be registered before 2027, with the majority being Gen Z. The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics estimates that over 14 million Gen Z Kenyans will be eligible to vote, representing a 79.4 per cent increase from 2022. Yet youth turnout in the 2022 election was dismal. Of the 22.1 million registered voters in 2022, only 14.3 million cast ballots. That’s a 65 per cent turnout, down from 80 per cent in 2017 and 86 per cent in 2013.

This decline reflects a growing disconnect between the electoral process and the lived realities of young voters. Gen Z organise protests, share manifestos, and debate policy in digital spaces. Their political consciousness is high, but their patience for outdated systems is low.

The IEBC has acknowledged the need for technological upgrades, proposing a Sh7 billion overhaul of its election management system ahead of 2027. However, the focus remains on replacing KIEMS kits and biometric devices, rather than re-imagining the voting experience itself. Meanwhile, the European Union has urged Kenya to enhance its election technology to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure the security of results. The IEBC’s own strategic planning documents hint at modernisation but lack bold proposals for mobile or remote voting.

We know sceptics will raise concerns about cybersecurity, voter fraud, and digital exclusion. These are valid issues, but not insurmountable. Universities have already demonstrated that secure, transparent mobile voting is possible. Systems like VotersWall use real-time monitoring and encryption to prevent tampering. Moreover, mobile voting can be designed to complement—not replace—traditional methods, offering hybrid options for those without smartphones or internet access.

The real question is political will. Are we ready to trust young people with digital democracy? Or will we continue to design systems that favour the patient, the privileged, and the analogue?

It is time we engage in this conversation. If the institutions we care about exercise Gen Zs democratic rights, we must think about their participation. If we want them to participate in their needed direct democratic exercise, we must meet them where they are—online and on their phones.

Dr Ndonye is Dean of Kabarak University’s School of Music and Media