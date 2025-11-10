Why university's attempt to revive oral tradition and history is important

Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire exits in her official car from the University of Embu gates. [File, Standard]

Something is happening in some universities which appear to be forging ahead in promoting intellectual activities even when things look bad. They include the University of Embu. It is located far from major cities, which gives it a rural ‘atmosphere’. In rural areas, universities tend to stimulate urban sprouting. University of Embu, emitting a rural atmosphere, seems to be turning Embu into a potentially vibrant ‘big’ town.

Besides rejuvenating Embu, it appears to be deliberately cutting an intellectual niche for itself. It recently brought three entities together comprising the Ministry of Culture, Arts, and Heritage, through Principal Secretary in the State Department for Culture, the Arts and Heritage Ummi Bashir, the British Council’s Kennedy Gitu, and University of Embu officials led by Vice Chancellor Daniel Mugendi.