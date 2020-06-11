Edgar Obare arrested over claims of trying to extort Governor Sh10 million

Edgar Obare arrested by DCI. [Courtesy, DCI]

Edgar Obare, infamous for leaking people’s personal information on social media has been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The social media personality with 354,000 followers on Instagram has been charged with publishing false information after allegedly coaching a woman to extort money from a prominent governor.

Statement by the DCI reveals that one Desy Oduor Achieng, Obare’s co-accused had been coached how to stalk a prominent governor with the hope of extorting Sh10 million from him.

The detectives say that Obare had shared the governor’s number with her and instructed her to tell him that she was pregnant with his child and that “she would tell the whole world about their little secret.”

Desy Oduor Achieng, Obare's accomplice. [Courtesy, DCI]

When the governor ignored her, she was instructed to threaten him that she would share photos that they had allegedly taken in a compromising situation.

Investigations by the DCI also revealed that after failing to get the governor’s attention, Obare took to social media and accused the governor of impregnating a lady and failing to take responsibility.

After seeing Edgars posts which had screenshots of their conversation and her photos which he took without her knowledge, the lady reported the matter to the DCI offices in Nyali.

“Detectives have since established that the lady isn’t pregnant as she had claimed,” read a statement by the DCI.

The lady involved also confessed to the DCI that she has never met the governor but had been recruited by Obare. Even though she took a dignified stand and came to the police, the two will still be facing charges for publishing false information.

According to a statement by the DCI, Obare is allegedly running an underworld network of young ladies recruited to “stalk prominent personalities in political, business and religious circles for monitory exploitation.”

This is not the first time the blogger and social media entrepreneur has brushed shoulders with the law. Last year, he was also arrested and arraigned in court following his usual antics of disclosing people’s personal information.