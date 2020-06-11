×
Kang’ata: These two might have leaked Uhuru letter

By Vincent Kejitan | February 16th 2021 at 11:07:25 GMT +0300

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata on Tuesday said he regrets the leakage of his letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta but suspects two leaders within Jubilee Party who might have had a hand in it.

Speaking during an interview on KTN News, the senator pointed an accusing finger at Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio and Jubilee Secretary-General Raphael Tuju.

“I regret the leakage of the letter. It is not me; it was either leaked by Majority leader Poghisio, because he had a copy, or Raphael Tuju.

Senate Majority Leader Samuel Poghisio [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

“That letter did not go directly to the President…I did not leak that letter,” he said.

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata [David Njaaga, Standard]

Kang’ata, however, maintained that he does not regret the letter’s contents saying they were a genuine expression of his thoughts.

“I did not abuse anyone…Whereas I pointed out problems, I also proposed solutions,” he added.

On his relationship with the Head of State, Kang’ata stated that they are good friends, mentioning the President’s kind gesture to attend his wedding.

Last week, Jubilee resolved to remove Kang’ata as Majority Chief Whip in the Senate and replaced him with Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi.

Tuju announced that the party had arrived at a unanimous decision after considering a series of infractions which included breach of confidentiality.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju [David Njaaga, Standard]

“His biggest failure as far as leadership is concerned was discussing private matters with other parties.

“You don’t kiss and tell. It is that breach of confidentiality that has made his position untenable,” Tuju said.

Tuju brushed off Kang’ata’s claims that his removal had to do with the letter he penned to the President last month indicating that the BBI referendum push was unpopular in Central Kenya.

“That is not the case, at least not directly. Whatever opinion he had to make was within his rights but the manner in which he did it was wrong, especially matters that include the president,” Tuju added.

The SG also alluded that Kang’ata’s failure to honour meetings from the party’s top leadership contributed to his removal as Senate Majority Chief Whip.

