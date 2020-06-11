×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

School fires rage as reports on safety rot

By Augustine Oduor | January 29th 2021 at 01:05:00 GMT +0300

Fire fighters put out off fire in a dormitory at Kisumu Boys High School on Tuesday. The police are yet to establish the cause of the fire. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Task forces called for streamlining of boarding schools and establishing guidance and counselling departments.

The government is in a spot for failing to fully implement task force reports that proposed solutions to end student’s unrest.

In a detailed account, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) exposed government’s laxity to act on perennial fires that have led to loss of property and learning time.

Kuppet listed three latest reports that it argued came up with far reaching proposals critical in addressing student’s unrest.

Read More

“Regrettably, none of these recommendations have been sufficiently implemented. It should come as no surprise that the crisis has not merely festered, but is biting harder than it did in 1994 or even 2016,” said acting Kuppet secretary general Moses Nthurima.

Decision Making

Nthurima was accompanied by Kuppet national chair Omboko Milemba, secretary in charge of secondary schools Edward Obwocha and national secretary tertiary schools Sammy Chelanga.

The union officials cited the reports since 1994, when the government appointed the Kirima Task Force, which studied students strike and arson in schools.

Nthurima said in 2001, the government appointed the Task Force on Student Discipline and Unrest in Secondary Schools, whose verdict mirrored findings of the Kirima team.

And in 2016, the government appointed the Claire Omollo task force, which detailed the recommendations of the last two teams.

The task forces key recommendations were streamlining boarding schools and establishing functional guidance and counselling departments.

Other recommendations were increased involvement of students and their leaders in decision making, reducing tests ahead of national examinations and training members of school boards on education management.

The team also called for a review of the curriculum to introduce lower secondary and reducing the number of boarding schools.

The Omollo team recommended that all boarding schools meet standards set by the Ministry of Education before they are registered and students admitted.

The 11-member task force urged the government to constitutes a multi-sectoral team, within one year, to assess boarding schools to ensure they meet minimum basic standards.

“Schools that fail to meet minimum boarding standards should be converted to day schools,” reads the report.

Kuppet wants the government to fully implement the reports if students unrest is to be stemmed. “Progressively reduce the number of boarding schools, with the goal of phasing them out in the near future,” said Nthurima.

Data from the Ministry of Education shows that there are some 9,000 public secondary schools. Nearly half of these are either pure boarding schools or have a boarding section.

Dormitories are always the main targets, although there have been cases of classrooms, administration blocks, teachers’ houses, stores and dining halls being torched.

Fire fighter putting off fire which gutted down a 64 capacity dormitory at Kisumu Boys High school on January 26th 2021. The cause of the fire is yet to be established. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

Past reports indicated that dormitories were often targeted because mattresses easily caught and spread fire.?

And students also perceive dormitories as the most valuable buildings.

Nthurima said that with delayed action from the government, students unrest was now taking deadly forms that must be addressed.

“Students are increasingly attacking teachers with fists, knives, stones and other weapons,” he said.

Kuppet noted that learning has been paralysed in a number of schools in Eastern, Nyanza and Western, after students torched dormitories or other facilities.

The regretted that students unrest is now common in secondary schools ahead of national examinations.

Kuppet wants professional counsellors employed to deal with student affairs and inform administrative procedures within institutions.

It further wants risk allowance introduced for all teachers working in extreme life-threatening environments.

“We demand as a matter of urgency provision of risk allowance for all teachers in post-primary institutions who face the most risk from their learners,” Nthurima said.

Kuppet also proposed that teachers working in high-risk areas such as Kapedo be armed. “We, therefore, demand of the government as a matter of urgency targeted arming of teachers in areas prone to insecurity, such as Kapedo,” he said.

Related Topics
School fires Kuppet
Share this story
Previous article
Kenya’s adolescents lag behind as contraceptive use increases
Next article
Liverpool end 2021 goal drought with 3-1 win at Tottenham

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Tutors seek damages for assault by learners
Tutors seek damages for assault by learners

LATEST STORIES

Liverpool end 2021 goal drought with 3-1 win at Tottenham
Liverpool end 2021 goal drought with 3-1 win at Tottenham

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

6 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

9 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

10 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

10 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

School fires rage as reports on safety rot

School fires rage as reports on safety rot

Augustine Oduor 40 minutes ago
Rapper drops mic to cook

Rapper drops mic to cook

Stevens Muendo 1 hour ago
1 in 3 people in Nairobi has been infected with Covid-19, says researchers

1 in 3 people in Nairobi has been infected with Covid-19, says researchers

Mercy Kahenda 1 hour ago
Mayor who was swept in and out of City Hall

Mayor who was swept in and out of City Hall

Daniel Wesangula 1 hour ago

More stories

KRA seeks new cess collection system

By Josphat Thiong’o
KRA seeks new cess collection system

Suspect in kin murder 'is unfit to stand trial'

By George Njunge
Suspect in kin murder 'is unfit to stand trial'

Don’t take the country to the dogs, says Raila

By Michael Chepkwony
Don’t take the country to the dogs, says Raila

Amina confronts contractor for failing to build stadium on time

By Stephen Rutto
Amina confronts contractor for failing to build stadium on time

BBI: Which counties will dance to reggae?

By Standard Team
BBI: Which counties will dance to reggae?

Sonko to appear before DCI next Monday

By Kamore Maina
Sonko to appear before DCI next Monday

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.