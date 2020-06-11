×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KRA now goes after social media influencers

By Vincent Kejitan | January 19th 2021 at 11:08:01 GMT +0300

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Monday notified social media influencers that they will be liable to pay Digital Service Tax (DST) since their income is accrued from provision of services in the digital marketplace.

KRA further noted that DST has been effective since January 1, 2020, and all influencers must adhere to the set guidelines.

This begs the question, who is a social media influencer?

A social media influencer refers to an influential person who has established credibility in a specific field, has access to a huge audience, and can drive engagement, set trends, and promote brands/services.

Read More

Digital Market Place

This is a platform that enables direct interaction between buyers and sellers of goods and services through electronic means.

It is important to note that apart from the ordinary tax regimes, DST and VAT on digital supplies apply to the digital space.

Rate of DST

According to KRA, the rate of DST is 1.5% of the gross transaction value:

  1. a) In the case of the provision of digital services, the payment received as consideration for the services; and
  2. b) In the case of a digital marketplace, the commission or fee paid to the digital marketplace provider for the use of the platform

The DST will also be applicable for both Business to Business (B2B) transactions and Business to Consumer (B2C) engagements.

The return and payment with respect to DST is due on or before the 20th day following the end of the month the digital service was offered.

It is important to note that DST is only applicable to digital services, therefore, those who sell their goods online are exempted although the suppliers are required to declare income earned under the self-assessment regime provided under the relevant Tax Laws.

If individuals or companies use your website to sell products, you will also be liable to DST since you will have enabled interactions between buyers and sellers through a digital marketplace.

Related Topics
Social Media Influencers Tax
Share this story
Previous article
Meet Kyuta: 10-year-old, 85-kilo Sumo wrestler in training [Photos]
Next article
Young Tunisians clash with police days after revolution anniversary

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

KRA bets on new taxes to up revenue
KRA bets on new taxes to up revenue

LATEST STORIES

Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house
Uganda accuses US of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

CHECKPOINT

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

2 hours ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

23 hours ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

1 day ago

Does the number of children you have matter?
Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

5 days ago

Explainer: What happens next for Trump?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

2021 looking up, but a lot could go wrong

XN Iraki 2 hours ago
Why NSE listing drought may persist

Why NSE listing drought may persist

Wainaina Wambu 3 hours ago
Three MPs spend chilly night under cloud of gunfight

Three MPs spend chilly night under cloud of gunfight

Julius Chepkwony and Mike Ekutan 4 hours ago
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

Caroline Chebet 23 hours ago

More stories

Firms win first battle against new tea levies

By Paul Ogemba
Firms win first battle against new tea levies

One killed in Tana River clashes as police intensify patrols

By Hassan Barisa
One killed in Tana River clashes as police intensify patrols

Sex and poverty: Major crises behind high number of teenage pregnancies

By Awal Mohammed and Fred Kagonye
Sex and poverty: Major crises behind high number of teenage pregnancies

Oparanya drums up support for ODM in Nyanza

By James Omoro
Oparanya drums up support for ODM in Nyanza

Court shields agencies from scrutiny by EACC

By Everlyne Kwamboka and Roselyne Obala
Court shields agencies from scrutiny by EACC

Kananu described as child of many counties by both friends and family

By Wainaina Ndung'u
Kananu described as child of many counties by both friends and family

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.