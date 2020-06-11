Who is Naomi Campbell and why did she get Kenyan job?

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Najib Balala and International model Naomi Campbell. [Courtesy, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife]

Naomi Campbell epitomes beauty, brains and all that comes in between is an English model, actress and businesswoman.

Lest you forget, she is Sh6.5bn rich.

Campbell was born in Streatham, South London to a Jamaican-born dancer on May 22, 1970. She has never met her biological father who abandoned her mother when she was four months pregnant.

Her mother would later shape her to follow in her footsteps enrolling her to dancing classes from the time she was three-years-old till her late teen years getting her the role to tap-dance in the music video for Culture Club's "I'll Tumble 4 Ya" at the age of 12.

However, Campbell's light would not be shining on the dancefloor for long.

According to Dailyfeed, In 1986 while studying at Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts, Campbell caught Beth Boldt's eyes, head of a model agency that would see her appear on the cover of British Elle the same year, just before her 16th birthday. Naomi Campbell's Photo in Vogue. [Courtesy]

In the years that followed, the model made her name for herself, posing for top photographers and cat walking for top-notch designers such as Gianni Versace.

In December 1987, she appeared on the cover of British Vogue, the first black cover girl since 1966. She would later be given the name supermodel in 1991, ushering her to work with Michael Jackson in the music video of his song “In The Closet”. Naomi Campbell's picture on the Vogue-Hong Kong. [Courtesy]

Despite the great success of the model who stands 5 feet 9 inches, racism was a huge impediment to her climb to glory. Through her powerful designer and model friends, she was able to keep soaring, especially when French Vogue wasn't featuring black women.

After the end of the supermodel era in 1999, Campbell continued modelling on runways and also on print while having a keen interest in diversifying her household name into a brand.

The same year, she signed her first cosmetics contract with Cosmopolitan Cosmetics through which she launched several cosmetic signatures. Model Naomi Campbell at 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party – Arrivals – Beverly Hills, California, US, March 4, 2018. [Danny Moloshok, Reuters]

Daily feed reports that she also tried her hand in music and fiction writing both of which were not as successful as her modelling career.

In 2017 she opened her own line of fashion and beauty accessories specializing in celebrity brands.

With a net worth of Sh6.5 billion, Campbell is not only business savvy but a beauty icon and mentor to many women who want to delve into the world of modelling.

Most recently, Campbell has received the award for Fashion Icon at the Fashion Awards in December 2019.

With a name that echoes worldwide, it is not a surprise to find Naomi Campbell named as Kenya's International Tourism Ambassador.

Without delay, Campbell has already started pressing the rubber stamp on Kenya's magical destinations, especially the professional Golf Association Baobab course.

"I am also impressed with the world-class standard facilities at the Professional Golf Association Baobab course located in Vipingo Ridge, the only golf course accredited by the PGA in the whole of Africa. I invite golf professionals globally to visit the course to enjoy the experience," Naomi says.

The international model jetted in Kenya last year for the Christmas and New Year celebrations and was received in a tourist resort in Malindi. Naomi Campbell at the Vipingo Ridge PGA golf course. [Courtesy, Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife]

The model has commended the country for the Malindi Airport which she says will boost tourism in the country.

At 50 years old, with skin radiating like that of a 30-year-old and with beauty identical to that of her hay days on the runway, Kenyan's are set to know more about the model as the world will definitely know more about the country.