Kimunya: Kang’ata could be an agent of confusion

By Vincent Kejitan | January 6th 2021 at 12:10:22 GMT +0300

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya [File, Standard]

National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya on Tuesday claimed Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata could be an 'agent of confusion' who was seeking publicity by writing to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV last night, Kimunya said there are better ways of addressing the Head of State and attributed the Senator’s letter to inexperience.

“That Kang’ata talked about BBI in that letter is a cause for concern. He could be an agent of confusion. Maybe he was looking for publicity. I am not sure if he got it." 

“Anyone with any input should take it to the BBI secretariat, not reduce the issue to a Jubilee affair,” he said.

Kimunya also faulted Kang’ata’s research methods saying the senator hails from Kiharu and if he sampled responses from the area, he was bound to experience some degree of hostility since the area is represented by Ndindi Nyoro, who is not part of the BBI brigade.

Read More

“If one is doing any sampling, one must eliminate biases…Kang’ata has not told us if the people in his home ground told him what they thought he wanted to hear." 

Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata [File, Standard]

“What is he telling the President to do? This is amateurism,” he said.

He added: “He is not picking calls…Which is strange because if anyone has been misquoted they would want to clear that up.”

On Tuesday, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua also opined on Kang’ata’s letter saying the senator should be rewarded.

Through a statement, Mutua noted that the letter was timely and the courage demonstrated by Kang’ata vocalised the whispers that have been going round.

“Senator Irungu Kang'ata’s letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on his perspective of BBI support in Mt. Kenya region may be the best thing to happen to the Building Bridges Initiative.

“What the courageous Senate Majority Chief Whip has done has vocalized the whispers that have been going on due to propaganda by opposers of BBI,” he said.

Mutua added that he was particularly pleased that the senator’s actions caught the attention of ten governors, something he says will work in favour of the document in the long run.

“I am especially pleased that no less than 10 fellow governors issued a statement due to Senator Kang'ata’s letter. They have said all will be well and I am sure they will now, more than before, ensure all will indeed be well. That is good for BBI.

“So, instead of condemning and exerting pressure on my friend and fellow youthful leader Senator Irungu Kang'ata, we, who support BBI, should be honouring him,” he said.

