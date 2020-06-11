Kang’ata should be rewarded for rescuing BBI — Alfred Mutua

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua [File, Standard]

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua on Tuesday opined on the letter penned by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata to President Uhuru Kenyatta regarding the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), saying the senator should be rewarded.

Through a statement, Mutua noted that the letter was timely and the courage demonstrated by Kang’ata has vocalised the whispers that have been going round.

“Senator Irungu Kang'ata’s letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on his perspective of BBI support in Mt. Kenya region may be the best thing to happen to the Building Bridges Initiative.

“What the courageous Senate Majority Chief Whip has done has vocalized the whispers that have been going on due to propaganda by opposers of BBI,” he said.

Mutua added that he was particularly pleased that the senator’s actions caught the attention of ten governors, something he says will work in favour of the document in the long run.

Senate Chief Whip Irungu Kang'ata appends his signature to the Constitutional amendment bill contained under the BBI report. [Ndung'u Gachane, Standard]

“I am especially pleased that no less than 10 fellow governors issued a statement due to Senator Kang'ata’s letter. They have said all will be well and I am sure they will now, more than before, ensure all will indeed be well. That is good for BBI.

“So, instead of condemning and exerting pressure on my friend and fellow youthful leader Senator Irungu Kang'ata, we, who support BBI, should be honouring him.

“I support the BBI and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy and projects and anything that contributes to its success is welcome to me,” wrote the Machakos governor.

In conclusion, Mutua said the letter raises questions that have also left him wondering whether there is a communication breakdown in Uhuru’s political organization.

“Who are the gatekeepers to the President?” he asks.

He goes ahead to speculate whether the whole drama is a game initiated by the President but says time will tell.

“I am also wondering, could this be a master political game initiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to give him a good reason to rejig a few things? Well, it is a technique I have seen used effectively. Time will tell.

“But, let me also stop speculating. The good Senator Kang'ata’s phone is off. If anyone gets in touch with him, please tell him I want to buy him a drink. He has made me proud.”