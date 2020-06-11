×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Truck driver lead suspect in hijacking and theft case

By Judah Ben-Hur | January 2nd 2021 at 12:54:03 GMT +0300



A truck driver who reported the theft of 324 bags of coffee after three men allegedly hijacked his truck is in custody as the key suspect of the crime.

Samuel Kihiu Wangari reported the incident to police on December 31 hours after the crime. According to officers at the DCI in full, Mr Wangari had stopped at Nakuru County's Kikopey area to get supper after parking and locking the Benz lorry close by.

"On getting back to the vehicle two and a half hours later, he had found three men already in the driver's cabin, who forcefully took control of the lorry and threw him out a short distance past the Gilgil weighbridge," read a statement by the DCI.

The DCI detective would later find the abandoned truck with only 10 of the 334 bags about 67 kilometres away along Mai mahiu-Narok road.

Mahiu-Narok road, with only 10 of the 334 bags it was ferrying.

The suspect is being held in custody as investigations around the orchestration of the theft continue.

In a separate incident on January 1, police intercepted a truck carrying unaccustomed alcoholic drinks worth millions of shillings along the Katutu-Kitui road. According to a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) statement on Facebook, the Isuzu lorry intended to supply different wines and spirits shops across the country. 

More recoveries were made on the first day of the year leading to the arrest of two suspects who run wholesale and retail shops. 

Inspection of the consignment by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers found that Gladys Ndanu Mukei and Dickson Wanyoike were trading alcoholic drinks with counterfeit stamps.

Related Topics
Hijacking Crime DCI
Share this story
Previous article
Shoprite to make final Kenya bow by month-end
Next article
French police shut down huge party defying Covid-19 restrictions

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Woman nursing severe burns after hot porridge attack
Woman nursing severe burns after hot porridge attack

LATEST STORIES

French police shut down huge party defying Covid-19 restrictions
French police shut down huge party defying Covid-19 restrictions

CHECKPOINT

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes

23 hours ago

No, Magoha wrong on no country building extra classes
The meaning of Boxing Day

6 days ago

The meaning of Boxing Day
Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family...

7 days ago

Explainer: Can anything stop Trump from pardoning his family or even himself?
An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

10 days ago

An Australian vaccine trial did not give trial participants HIV

THE STANDARD INSIDER

We've been to hell and back, but the worst is yet to come

We've been to hell and back, but the worst is yet to come

Barack Muluka 4 hours ago
Revealed: What you will pay to use Nairobi expressway

Revealed: What you will pay to use Nairobi expressway

Allan Mungai 5 hours ago
The masks nightmare as schools reopen

The masks nightmare as schools reopen

Augustine Oduor 13 hours ago
Sculptor who is chiselling his way out of poverty and ridicule

Sculptor who is chiselling his way out of poverty and ridicule

Mactilda Mbenywe 13 hours ago

More stories

Renewed hope for Kenyans who were battered by 2020

By Mercy Adhiambo
Renewed hope for Kenyans who were battered by 2020

Sculptor wants African heads of state to purchase his art

By Mactilda Mbenywe
Sculptor wants African heads of state to purchase his art

Defying court orders could plunge country into anarchy, leaders warn

By James Omoro
Defying court orders could plunge country into anarchy, leaders warn

Infrastructure, health top priorities for Nairobi County candidates

By Fredrick Obura
Infrastructure, health top priorities for Nairobi County candidates

Prayers and pleas as Kenyans dump 2020

By Standard Team
Prayers and pleas as Kenyans dump 2020

Queries as a disputable firm gets elections deal

By Jacob Ng'etich
Queries as a disputable firm gets elections deal
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.