×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Covid-19 destroyed 97 per cent of Joe Nyagah’s lungs — Norman Nyagah

By Vincent Kejitan | December 20th 2020 at 07:00:00 GMT +0300

Deputy President William Ruto chats with Norman Nyagah during the funeral service of former Cabinet Minister Dr Joseph Nyagah in Kiamuringa, Mbeere, Embu County on December 19, 2020. [DPPS, Standard]

 Covid-19 had destroyed 70 per cent of the late Joe Nyagah's lungs,  his brother Norman Nyagah told mourners Saturday.

 Speaking during the funeral service held in Mbeere South, Embu County, Norman said a chest x-ray confirmed the devastating news and it was done after Joe had been moved from the Covid-19 ICU to the general ICU at Nairobi Hospital.

“Joe had recovered from Covid and that is why he was moved to ICU…My family continued to see him and encourage him but the lungs were completely destroyed.

“The doctors gave the family a choice…either he lives in a ventilator or the family thinks otherwise,” he said.

Norman Nyagah speaking about his brother's burial [Murithi Mugo, Standard]

Adding: “I told the doctors that I am affiliated to over 500 hospitals worldwide…I can actually take Joe to Chennai in India where we can do a bilateral lung transplant and he can survive.”

Read More

Two hours later as he was conversing with the doctors, Joe suffered cardiac arrest. He got another attack a few hours later but according to Norman, they lasted for only a few minutes.

It was at this point that he sought help from Bishop Joel Waweru, the Anglican Bishop of Nairobi who went to hospital to see Joe.

The next morning, Norman and his wife rushed to hospital and prayed but the doctors told him that Joe had suffered two more heart attacks.

“I did two things after he died. I shut his eyes and mouth and I was satisfied that I had done God’s will,” he said.

Norman also spoke of how Joe had a close relationship with God and thanked all leaders who stood with them throughout his brother’s illness until his demise.

During the service, Deputy President William Ruto, who attended the function on behalf of President Uhuru Kenyatta, eulogized the late Joe Nyagah as a diplomatic leader who often did the right things.

Joe was a good man. It would be difficult to not agree with Joe either because he had long years in diplomacy and he was very well educated or as somebody has said here, he was also brought up in church and he knew God.

“We are celebrating a wonderful Kenyan, a person who pursued his leadership career devoid of ethnicity. He always stood where he thought was the right place,” said DP Ruto.

In a speech read by the DP, Uhuru described the deceased as a social, humble, kind and generous leader who carried out his tasks with diligence.

The President further stated that Nyagah’s demise has left a vacuum due to his sense of purpose in everything he did, which propelled him to high positions both locally and internationally.

Joe, who died aged 72, was buried next to his grandfather’s grave facing the hills of Mbeere as per his wishes.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Covid-19 Joe Nyagah Norman Nyagah
Share this story
Previous article
Arsenal woes continue with defeat to resurgent Everton
Next article
Barca held by Valencia as Messi matches Pele goal haul

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

SMEs get Mastercard, Kepsa loans
SMEs get Mastercard, Kepsa loans

LATEST STORIES

Names pop up as Kabaka's succession debate begins
Names pop up as Kabaka's succession debate begins

CHECKPOINT

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?

4 days ago

Explainer: Is Somaliland a republic?
Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India

9 days ago

Explainer: Mystery illness that hospitalised hundreds in India
Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for P...

10 days ago

Explainer: What do the UK allergic reaction cases mean for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

1 month ago

Between PSC and President, who calls the shots in the Magoha affair?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Vimal Shah: Many tumbles, but with experience comes wisdom

Vimal Shah: Many tumbles, but with experience comes wisdom
Peter Theuri 14 hours ago
The heavy price of holiday magic!

The heavy price of holiday magic!
Nancy Nzalambi 14 hours ago
Understand your risk for diabetes

Understand your risk for diabetes
The Conversation 14 hours ago
Common money scams and how to avoid them

Common money scams and how to avoid them
Pauline Muindi 14 hours ago

More stories

Insect quarantine facility at KEFRI

By Jeckonia Otieno
Insect quarantine facility at KEFRI

Man who helped Kalonzo meet Moi

By Gathenya Njaramba
Man who helped Kalonzo meet Moi

Court suspends health workers strike for 14 days

By Matilda Mbenywe
Court suspends health workers strike for 14 days

Man killed over Sh50 chips change

By James Omoro
Man killed over Sh50 chips change

Passenger dies inside a bus on Mombasa-Nairobi highway

By Stephen Nzioka
Passenger dies inside a bus on Mombasa-Nairobi highway

Pesticides no longer effective on locusts

By Antony Gitonga
Pesticides no longer effective on locusts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.