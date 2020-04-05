Kenyans stranded in Lebanon asked to get travel documents

';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×

Kenyans stranded in Lebanon told to register to get travel documents

By Cyrus Ombati | August 14th 2020 at 06:10:00 GMT +0300

Kenyans stranded in Lebanon have been told to register with the honorary consulate in Beirut to get travel documents.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nairobi said some 43 Kenyans had registered by Friday and were anticipating more.

Some Kenyans in Lebanon who lost their jobs following the massive explosion in Beirut last week that killed over 200 people and left 300,000 others homeless, have been calling on the Kenyan government to fly them home.

Several videos have surfaced on social media showing Kenyan women protesting outside the Kenyan consulate in Beirut urging the government to bring them home.

SEE ALSO: Who owned the chemicals that blew up Beirut?

Kenya’s Embassy in Kuwait, which is accredited to Lebanon, said the employment and immigration status of the protesters in Beirut is “unknown” and they have to apply for proper papers.

The embassy said they anticipate some delays in clearance of the exit documents as the military takes over management of essential services from the public service following the extension of the state of emergency in Beirut as a result of the blast.

“The other hiccup in issuance of the Emergency Travel Certificates (ETC) is caused by a group of rowdy Kenyans camping outside the consulate. Efforts by security agents to request them to move out and allow seamless operations have not been successful. The police have therefore asked the honorary consul and his officers to stay away for security reasons,” said a statement from the Kenyan Embassy in Kuwait.

The statement added the paperwork for issuing ETC’s and obtaining clearance from immigration department is expected to take one week from the starting date.

However, Kenyans with valid documents can exit at will as long as they meet the protocols and guidelines set by the East Africa nation and other relevant civil aviation authorities.

SEE ALSO: Renewed Lebanon protests as pressure mounts on government

The statement added the Consulate is working with some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to provide necessities such as shelter and food for those affected.

“We strongly urge those stranded to cooperate and provide necessary information to fast-track the process of returning to Kenya.”

Some 30 Kenyans from Lebanon came back to Kenya after they were issued with emergency travel documents. 

The government said the cost of flights is on those who want to travel back home.

Kenya has no embassy in Lebanon even though it has established diplomatic relations with the country. With the accredited embassy in Kuwait, the government enrolled the services of a local Lebanese lawyer to act as an honorary consul.

SEE ALSO: Lebanon information minister resigns over Beirut blast

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lebanon Beirut
Share this story

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Police fire tear gas at Beirut protesters angry over explosion
Police fire tear gas at Beirut protesters angry over explosion

LATEST STORIES

Kenyans stranded in Lebanon asked to get travel documents
Kenyans stranded in Lebanon asked to get travel documents

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Landi Mawe: Where singles are not allowed to rent rooms

Landi Mawe: Where singles are not allowed to rent rooms
Pkemoi Ng'enoh 4 hours ago
Broke MPs who live in single rooms

Broke MPs who live in single rooms
The Nairobian 5 hours ago
Pioneer female referee who flashed 'red card' to tame hard tackles

Pioneer female referee who flashed 'red card' to tame hard tackles
John Shilitsa 7 hours ago
Revenue standoff: Young Turks take on Uhuru, Raila

Revenue standoff: Young Turks take on Uhuru, Raila

Standard Team 9 hours ago

Read More

The return of Flamingos to Lake Nakuru

Kenya

The return of Flamingos to Lake Nakuru

The return of Flamingos to Lake Nakuru
Water-borne diseases: Leading cause of death in children under age of 5 in Kenya

Kenya

Water-borne diseases: Leading cause of death in children under age of 5 in Kenya

Water-borne diseases, number 1 leading cause of death in children under age of 5 in Kenya
An irresistible scent makes locusts swarm, study finds

Kenya

An irresistible scent makes locusts swarm, study finds

An irresistible scent makes locusts swarm, study finds
Mekatilili wa Menza celebrated on Google

Kenya

Mekatilili wa Menza celebrated on Google

Freedom fighter Mekatilili wa Menza celebrated on Google
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.