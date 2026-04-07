School games: Kisumu Day renew rivalry with St Anthony's Kitale in hockey opener

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Kisumu Day captain Sam Baraza Wafula of Grade 10 in action against Ringa Boys during the Nyanza Region hockey finals at Maseno School on March 21, 2026. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Nyanza Region champions Kisumu Day will renew their rivalry with Rift Valley giants St Anthony’s Kitale when they kick off their national hockey campaign at the KSSSA Term One Games today.

The two sides headline Pool A in what promises to be an exciting opening clash, with Kisumu Day eager to stamp their authority early against a team with a rich history that includes national and East Africa titles.

Kisumu Day head into the tournament in high spirits after reclaiming the Nyanza regional crown, dethroning former champions Our Lady of Mercy Ringa Boys in a strong showing that signalled their return to the top.

Head coach Booker Odhiambo believes the team has grown in confidence and form at the right time.

“We have worked very hard this season and the boys have responded well. Winning the Nyanza title gave us belief that we can compete with the best,” said Odhiambo. “We are prepared for nationals and we know the challenge ahead, especially against a team like St Anthony’s.”

Odhiambo added that his side has focused on discipline and teamwork in training as they gear up for the tough opener.

“St Anthony’s are experienced and have been here many times, but we are ready. The boys understand what is at stake and we want to start well,” he said.

Pool A also features Central Region side Mang’u High and Eastern champions Mbooni Boys, setting up a competitive group where every match will count.

In Pool B, former Nyanza champions Ringa Boys will be looking to bounce back after losing their regional crown. They have been drawn alongside Nairobi’s Hospital Hill, Western giants Friends School Kamusinga and Coast representatives St Charles Lwanga.

The opening day fixtures will see Mang’u High take on Mbooni Boys in the other Pool A match, while Pool B action pits Ringa Boys against Kamusinga and St Charles Lwanga against Hospital Hill.

With traditional powerhouses spread across both pools, the stage is set for a tightly contested tournament, but all eyes will be on the clash between Kisumu Day and St Anthony’s as the two sides reignite a familiar rivalry in their quest for national glory.