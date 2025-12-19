Mirriam wins 10,000m as KU are crowned hockey champs

USIU A’s Joseph Baraka (15) attack a corner kick during the Kenya Hockey Premier League. [File, Standard]

Angela Miriam produced a dominant performance to win the women’s 10,000m title at the ongoing Kenya University Sports Federation (KUSF) national games.

In a slow but tactical race at the University of Eldoret (UoE) track, the Maseno University athlete timed 43:33.76 to clinch gold in the games that will come to a close today.

Kibabii’s Daisy Cheptoo settled for second place in 45:54.49, while Anastacia Lubala of Maseno completed the podium in 46:24.50.

Miriam, a fourth-year Education student at Maseno University, said the victory was a major boost to her athletics journey.

"I’m happy to have won at the national level. The weather was windy, but this win motivates me to work harder in the future," said Miriam.

Kenya Hockey Union sides KU women's team—Titans—and United States International University (USIU) men's team were yesterday crowned champions of the Kenya University Sports Federation (KUSF).

The win ended KU’s several runner-up positions in recent years.

They collected 13 points ahead of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), while USIU came third.

In the men’s hockey, USIU managed 12 points in a round robin match to take the title ahead of KU, which scored 9. Hosts UoE completed top three with 6 points. Kibabii were fourth with a point as Moi trailed with zero.

Reigning champions Kenyatta University (KU) football team, Hardnuts, are facing UoE in the finals today.

After playing to a barren draw in the opening match of Group A on Tuesday, the two are locking horns again at the final after dominating the semi-finals played at Chebisaas Boys yesterday.

Joshua Wamanya scored a solitary goal in the Hard Nuts 1-0 win against Egerton University, while hosts UOE defeated the University of Nairobi 3-0 to seal the final slots.

In one of the tough semi-finals, KU failed to find the net until the 67th minute, when Wamanya’s right-foot shot sealed their victory.

Captain Austin Tandasi said their target was to play at the final and retain the title for the fifth time in a row.

“I came to this school when we were champions, and I want to leave as champions under my leadership. We have tasted many victories, and we hope to continue the momentum at the final," said Tandasi.

But the hosts’ coach, Marvin Otieno, is optimistic that they would end KU’s dominance since they enjoy home advantage.