Dispensaries to offer maternity services under SHA, says Barasa

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa and Matungu MP Oscar Nabulindo during the Fafa Medical Training College graduation ceremony, on December 15, 2025. [Mary Imenza, Standard]

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has announced that dispensaries across the county will now be allowed to offer maternity services under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The governor said the move is expected to improve access to maternal healthcare at the grassroots.

Speaking during the second graduation ceremony of FAFA Medical Training College in Matungu sub-county on Monday, Barasa explained that the move is aimed at strengthening the implementation of the Primary Health Care Act while bringing essential health services closer to residents.

“This review allows dispensaries to offer maternity services under SHA, ensuring expectant mothers can access care within their communities without having to travel long distances to higher-level facilities,” he said.

The governor said the decision follows the conclusion of a review of the Primary Health Care Act, 2024, which was finalised last week, paving the way for dispensaries to provide maternity services under the SHA framework.

"In our last meeting with the President last week, we agreed that for us to ensure effective implementation of the Primary Health Act of 2024, there is need to review our dispensaries so that they can be allowed under SHA to offer maternity services," said Barasa.

"I want to announce here today that that is one of our resolutions, all our dispensaries will offer maternity services.”

He noted that the move will ease congestion in hospitals, reduce maternal and neonatal complications, and lower the cost burden on families, particularly in rural areas where access to comprehensive maternal healthcare remains a challenge.

"We know very well that despite health being a devolved function, we are collaborating with national government in making sure that universal health coverage is indeed achieved," said Barasa.

The governor emphasized that empowering dispensaries to handle maternity services is a critical step in strengthening primary healthcare and improving maternal health outcomes in the county.

Barasa urged the public to continue registering for SHA in order to fully benefit from the expanded healthcare services.

“Registration with SHA will ensure that more residents access affordable and quality healthcare services, especially maternal and child health services,” he said.

The governor also commended health workers and training institutions for their role in supporting the county’s healthcare agenda, saying institutions such as FAFA Medical Training College play a crucial role in producing skilled health professionals who will serve in primary healthcare facilities.

He challenged graduates from the institution to uphold professionalism, integrity, and compassion as they join the healthcare workforce, noting that quality service delivery begins with well-trained and ethical personnel.

Matungu MP Oscar Nabulindo who attended the graduation said the rollout of maternity services at the dispensary level will be accompanied by capacity building, provision of essential equipment, and deployment of skilled personnel to ensure safe deliveries.

Nabulindo revealed that the county government is working closely with national health authorities to align the reforms with existing health policies and ensure smooth implementation under the SHA framework.