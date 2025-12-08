Parliament orders Sh10b NHIF payout to rescue failing hospitals

SHA CEO Mercy Mwangangi when she appeared before the National Assembly Public Investments Committee on Social Services, Administration and Agriculture at Bunge Towers, Nairobi, on October 22, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Parliament has directed the settlement of up to Sh10 billion in outstanding National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) debts to ease the financial strain on medical facilities and restore confidence in the transition to the Social Health Authority (SHA).