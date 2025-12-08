Kenya leads Africa's voice at global environmental assembly

President William Ruto addresses the UNEA 6, at UNEP Headquarters in Gigiri, Nairobi County, on February 29, 2024. [File, Standard]

Kenya, from Monday, once again hosts the seventh United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) until 12 December 12, 2025, at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) headquarters in Gigiri, Nairobi.

The UNEA is the world’s highest-level decision-making body on environmental issues. It sets global environmental policy, guides UNEP, and addresses major environmental challenges through policy review and dialogue.

UNEA-7 follows shortly after the annual Conference of Parties (COP30), held in Belem, Brazil in November.

“UNEA-7 takes place in an ever-changing, fragile geopolitical world, which makes this year’s theme, ‘Advancing Sustainable Solutions for a Resilient Planet,’ even more important,” said Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP on Friday.

She added: “We expect over 55 ministers and 3,500 delegates to join us, with 19 draft resolutions and decisions for countries to discuss. Topics include artificial intelligence (AI), minerals and metals, tackling wildfires, and issues related to the hydrological cycle, among others.”

Kenya hosted UNEA-6 in February last year, themed “Multilateral Solutions to Climate Change, Nature Loss, and Pollution.” The event discussed 15 resolutions, two decisions, and a ministerial statement, aimed at halting the triple planetary crisis: climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

Andersen said UNEA-7 will focus on strengthening multilateralism to deliver united, inclusive action across the triple planetary crisis, treating it as a single, interconnected challenge.

The event will include a Youth Environment Assembly, convened by youth for youth, and a dedicated Multilateral Environmental Agreement Day, which aligns major agreements on biodiversity and regional seas to increase global action.

Cabinet Secretary for Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Deborah Barasa said Kenya is proud to host UNEA-7 and pledged government support to ensure its success.

“As the permanent host country of UNEP headquarters, Kenya is honoured to facilitate this important gathering of ministers and world leaders on environmental matters,” she said.

She added that UNEA-7 comes at a pivotal moment when the world faces complex, interconnected environmental crises.

Kenya will not only host, but also act as a global leader, sharing lessons from domestic environmental achievements to champion inclusive, solutions-oriented outcomes.

Fair partnerships

Barasa said Kenya will carry Africa’s collective voice, advocating for equitable solutions, increased finance, and fair partnerships. The country will champion priorities, such as sustainable resource management, equitable energy transitions, and enhanced climate action.

Kenya sponsors three resolutions at UNEA-7, demonstrating its commitment to shaping global environmental direction. The country will also showcase restoration programmes, including the 15-billion-tree initiative by 2032, through exhibitions and side events.

Barasa emphasised Kenya’s leadership in tackling plastic pollution, urging a treaty that addresses the full lifecycle of plastics, from production to disposal. Previous negotiations at INC-5 in Busan and INC-5.2 in Geneva failed after fossil fuel-producing nations opposed limits on plastic production.

Kenya welcomes the establishment of the International Science-Policy Panel on Chemicals, Waste, and Pollution (ISP-CWP), strengthening the science-policy interface and reinforcing UNEA as a governing platform.

As part of UNEA-7, Kenya will actively participate in Multilateral Environmental Day and leadership dialogues on climate action, biodiversity, chemicals and waste management, and land restoration.

Dr Korir Singoei, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, said Kenya sponsors three resolutions: the environmental dimension of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), environmental sustainability of AI systems, and promoting sustainable solutions through sport.

“These resolutions advocate concrete actions to reduce pollution, harness AI for climate resilience, and use sports as a catalyst for positive behavioural change,” he said.

Radhika Ochalik, UNEP Director of Governance Affairs, said CS Barasa will officially open UNEA-7 on Monday, while President William Ruto will participate in the opening of the high-level segment on Wednesday.