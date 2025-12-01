Nairobi summit calls for action as experts warn of mental health crisis

Mental Health concept. [Courtesy/GettyImages]

Mental health has quietly become one of the most significant crises in Kenya and around the world. Globally, more than one billion people now live with mental health conditions, with anxiety and depression rising sharply. The burden cuts across youth, women and men, driven by economic hardships, social pressures and rapid societal change.

In response to this growing challenge, mental health advocates and stakeholders recently met in Nairobi for the Global Mental Health and Well-being Summit 2025, an event aimed at building a movement of awareness, resilience and collective support. Convened by Lions International in partnership with M.P. Shah Hospital, the summit brought together health practitioners, youth leaders, policymakers, corporate representatives and community groups.

Over the two-day programme, the summit shone a spotlight on the urgent need to rethink mental wellness—particularly among young people and women—and to strengthen support systems within households, workplaces and communities.

M.P. Shah Hospital’s CEO Dr Toseef Din highlighted the scale of the crisis.

“One in four people that you meet suffers mental health illnesses. Today is an event to create awareness and to showcase that there is so much more we can do,” she said.

She stressed that the burden is not limited to adults. “Our teenagers are suffering; our adolescents are suffering. It is a cry to all Kenyans. Let’s speak about it, share our experiences, and create circles of support to talk about mental health and wellbeing.”

Dr Jacqueline Kitulu, President of the World Medical Association (WMA), reflected on her early days as an intern in a public hospital, where long hours, emotional exhaustion and overwhelming workloads were the norm. She recalled paediatric wards meant for 40 children overflowing with 120.

“Slowly, you realise if I have too much empathy, it will take too much time. So I have to step back… become a machine,” she said, describing how she would draw blood from babies quickly as their mothers lined them up.

Dr Kitulu argued that stabilising mental health requires purpose, belief and balance.

“Purpose protects mental wellbeing because it gives meaning in difficult seasons,” she said, noting that resilience is rooted in a sense of calling and hope.

“If things aren’t working, stop and figure out how to pivot to another side of yourself,” Patricia Ithau, Chairperson of Absa Securities advised.

She emphasised the value of simple practices such as resting, seeking therapy, mindful breathing and reconnecting with nature.

Dr Manoj Shah, International 2nd Vice President of Lions International, said mental health is a shared obligation.

“Mental health is not an individual problem. It is a collective responsibility. Every life matters, every story matters, and every mind deserves care and dignity,” he said.

The forum brought together youth, experts and mental health advocates to share experiences of social media pressure, unemployment, peer expectations and uncertain futures.

Delegates also took part in a guided wellness session led by yoga instructor Tina Bianca from Thyaka, offering restorative stretches and breathing exercises. The gathering highlighted the vital role of women as caregivers and champions for meaningful change in mental health care.