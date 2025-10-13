Government banks on new initiative to strengthen healthcare infrastructure

Medical equipment donated to county hospitals under the National Equipment Service Programme. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The government is now banking on a new initiative aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country.

Through the National Equipment Service Programme, public hospitals in five counties have received new, fully equipped operating theatres.

The first rollout of the initiative has seen Kitengela, Marani, Mtitu, Kimbimbi, and Magutuni sub-county hospitals benefit from state-of-the-art surgical theaters, marking a major milestone in the modernisation of public health facilities.

The expansion phase of the program, implemented in partnership with Sunview Medipro International, will see the installation of an additional 400 modern operating theatres and 100 fully equipped laboratories in county and national hospitals.

The project aims to improve access to quality surgical and diagnostic services, especially in underserved regions.

NESP is a government-driven initiative designed to equip public hospitals with advanced medical equipment and ensure consistent functionality through maintenance and servicing contracts.

Under the current phase, over 150 hospitals are expected to receive new laboratories, while 30 hospitals will be fitted with modern surgical theatres.

The rollout covers major regions including Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Wajir, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Baringo, Turkana, and several others.

The new laboratories will enhance clinical diagnostics by introducing modern analyzers, centrifuges, microscopes, incubators, and other essential testing tools.

The theatres, on the other hand, will boost surgical capacity with high-end surgical tables, anesthesia machines, patient monitors, autoclaves, and shadowless lamps.

“Laboratory and theatre departments are the backbone of any hospital. Our goal is to ensure every Kenyan has access to life-saving medical equipment,” said Dr Sirat Amin, CEO of Sunview Medipro International.

“Through the NESP program, we continue to bridge healthcare gaps and empower hospitals with reliable technology to deliver timely, accurate, and effective care.” he added.

This development he said, follows Sunview’s earlier delivery of critical diagnostic equipment, including 19 CT scans and four mammogram machines to various county hospitals.

“The firm has also completed the installation of advanced laboratory equipment in 11 counties, serving more than 20 facilities nationwide,” noted Dr Amin.

As part of its ‘Empowering Every Care’ mission, Sunview Medipro not only installs but also maintains and services the supplied equipment to guarantee continuous functionality, targeting a 95 percent operational uptime.

The company says this reliability has led to measurable improvements in service delivery, including reduced patient referrals, shorter waiting times, and more accurate diagnoses.

“County governments and hospital administrators have praised the initiative, calling it a transformative step toward modernizing healthcare delivery in Kenya. For many facilities, the new equipment replaces outdated or dysfunctional machines that had long hindered patient care,” said the CEO.

Hospital admins have also praised the initiative noting that it has positively impacted how the deliver services.

“This program has changed how we work,” said a hospital administrator from Kitengela, adding, “Patients no longer have to travel to referral hospitals for basic surgical procedures or tests. We can now handle cases locally, and that saves lives.”

The expansion of NESP represents one of the largest coordinated efforts to upgrade public health infrastructure in recent years.

It aligns with the government’s broader agenda to strengthen the universal health coverage (UHC) framework and ensure equitable access to medical services across all counties.

As installations continue in the coming months, health officials expect the program to significantly enhance hospital capacity, reduce the cost of treatment, and bring essential services closer to communities.