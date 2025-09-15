How Vihiga woman lost pregnancy, chased away while still bleeding

Loice Ongayo (R) a woman who lost two pregnancies chats with Mildred Nyabera, a Community Health Promoter on September 8, 2025 [Brian Kisanji, Standard]

When 21-year-old Loice Ongayo from Chavakali, Vihiga County, first conceived in 2024, she imagined holding her newborn and beginning life as a mother in her newly married home. But that dream ended abruptly when she lost the pregnancy at just four months.

Shaken but still hopeful, she conceived again in November of the same year. Yet three months later, in February 2025, tragedy struck once more. Her second pregnancy ended in complications that left her bleeding, heartbroken—and, perhaps most devastating of all—chased away from her marital home.