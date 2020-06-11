Second wave: Kenya's coronavirus cases up by 442

Health CAS Rashid Aman.

Some 442 people have tested positive for coronavirus, the Health ministry has announced, following the testing of 5,327 samples in the last 24 hours.

The national tally now stands at 40,620.

Out of the new cases, 419 were Kenyans and 23 were foreigners. The youngest of those infected is a three-year-old child and the oldest aged 86.

In terms of distribution by counties, Nakuru led with 94 cases, followed by Nairobi (80), Mombasa (47), Uasin Gishu (22) and Embu (20), among others.

However, 166 people recovered from the disease, 140 of them from the home-based care programme. Four patients succumbed to the disease, pushing the number of deaths to 755.

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman on Friday said Uasin Gishu county is among the top 10 in the counties' rank of coronavirus infections. Some 651 people have been confirmed to have Covid-19 in the couny.

"This means this disease is firmly in all parts of the country and is spreading everyday."

Uasin Gishu's more than 400 Covid-19 cases in the county have been managed through the home-based care programme.

Dr Aman said the ministry's county visits are meant to assure residents that health problems are a matter of national concern.

He cautioned that although restriction measures were eased, the infection numbers have continued to rise.

"This is not the time to put down your guard," Dr Aman said, adding that residents at the community level need to be alert.

The disease was first reported in Kenya on March 13, and since then many areas of development have been disrupted, including education and the economy.

Further, Dr Aman said there has been a dip in citizens' access to medical care as many are afraid of contracting the disease.

Political rallies

Dr Aman cautioned Kenyans against attending political rallies, saying they create the best environment for the spread of the virus.

He said in the run-up to the election, politicians may want to organise rallies, but urged Kenyans to stay away as most rallies violate containment measures.

"The first line of defence against the disease is yourself."

Speaking on October being the breast cancer awareness month, the CAS said the government has brought cancer treatment services closer to mwananchi.

He said the 10 new chemotherapy centres have easened the burden of cancer patients who had to travel to access the services.

Three radiotherapy centres in Nakuru, Garissa and Mombasa will soon be launched to enhance treatment access.

Dr Aman called for early screening and detection and called for an end to stigma associated with cancer.

In Kenya, the cancer month is being marked under the theme Give Hope Save Lives.

The campaign aims to rally all stakeholders to raise awareness on the disease that has placed a burden on the health system.

It is estimated that cancer is the third leading cause of death after infectious and cardiovascular diseases with an annual load of 32,000 deaths. It is the leading cancer in the country.

Dr Aman said awareness, screening services and early detection are still low as only 25pc of women aged 15-49 have performed a self breast examination.

He said there is a need to dismiss misconceptions about the disease.

The Health ministry also admitted that awareness as well as education on early detection will boost the fight against cancer.