×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Weird News Health & Science Education Columns The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Comand Your Morning E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Weird News
Health & Science
Education
Columns
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Comand Your Morning
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

KNH workers' strike enters third day as patients suffer

By Betty Njeru | September 30th 2020 at 11:51:05 GMT +0300

KNH health workers protest outside the hospital over salary increment. [Beldeen Waliaula/Standard]

The Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) workers strike has entered its third day today as patients continue to bear the brunt.

Ambulances with referred patients were turned back as no medical services are being currently offered, and the sick remain untreated at the facility.

The workers who have assembled outside the KNH Accident and Emergency Unit say they are not going back to work until the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) meets their demands.

They faulted SRC for failing to fulfill a promise of better pay.

“We will not relent until SRC gives approval for management to releases the money that was to be paid to us,” said Kennedy Meme of Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels and Hospital Workers.

Read More

The union and KNH management were holed up in a meeting on Wednesday morning trying to come up with amicable solutions as the workers protested outside.

According to KTN News, the hospital management said they are ready to sit down and work on a return-to-work-formula.

On Tuesday, the hospital’s union complained that SRC has failed to implement the 7A clause made in 2012, which made KNH to a parastatal and elevated the pay grade of all the employees.

The management regretted that the unresolved business had gotten thus far as to emanate a strike, "given our workers' frontline role in managing and containing the Covid-19 pandemic".

Meme said that hospital staff is overworked and underpaid.

KNUN Secretary-General Seth Panyako accused SRC of failing to harmonise the salaries despite several government agencies giving the go-ahead.

He vowed to reject attempts to engage in dialogue to resolve the standoff.

“What we want is to see SRC give that letter advising Kenyatta National Hospital to effect payment of that money to all affected employees and thereafter the strike will be called off,” he said.

A fortnight ago, Panyako had given both the National and County governments a one-week-notice to resolve the revenue allocation impasse, to allow health workers to be paid in time.

He asked those who were yet to receive salaries to remain at home until they were paid.

“The blood of those who have died in this country shall haunt you. It is on your hands,” he said to the lawmakers.

The three unions; KNUN, KMPDU and the Domestic workers' union accused SRC of being a stumbling block to the approval of the salary increment.

Court has however suspended the strike now in its third day, and a hearing set for October 6.

Related Topics
KNH workers srike SRC Poor pay
Share this story
Previous article
Tuskys employees protest salary delays
Next article
Why the Mozzart Daily Jackpot is the easiest in Kenya

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

MPs vow to fight Uhuru in push for fat pension
MPs vow to fight Uhuru in push for fat pension

LATEST STORIES

Three trapped, several others injured as building collapses
Three trapped, several others injured as building collapses

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime

Young innovators on a mission to fight crime
Macharia Kamau 1 hour ago
Dealing with negative customer feedback

Dealing with negative customer feedback
Pauline Muindi 2 hours ago
How you can keep from falling into a debt trap

How you can keep from falling into a debt trap
Paul Kariuki 2 hours ago
Know what to look for when getting into business

Know what to look for when getting into business
Peter Theuri 3 hours ago

Read More

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe, shows signs of working in older adults - study

Health & Science

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe, shows signs of working in older adults - study

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine appears safe, shows signs of working in older adults - study

Death, tears and pain over KNH crisis

Health & Science

Death, tears and pain over KNH crisis

Death, tears and pain over KNH crisis

Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million

Health & Science

Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million

Testing drive unveiled as virus deaths pass one million

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.