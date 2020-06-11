“This is your last chance”- KNUN to Senate over revenue allocation impasse

×
× Digital News Videos Opinion Special Reports Lifestyle Central Coast Eastern Nairobi North Eastern Nyanza Rift Valley Western Business News Stocks Financial Standard Africa Asia America Europe Weird News Editorial Commentary Letters Crazy World Features Entertainment Money & Careers Health & Science Sci & Tech Home & Away Generation Next Cartoon Education Pointblank Environment Travel & Destination Columns Kipkoech Tanui uReport Kiambu Murang'a Nyandarua Kirinyaga Nyeri Baringo Bomet Elgeyo Kajiado Kericho Laikipia Nakuru Nandi Narok Samburu Trans Nzoia Turkana Mombasa Kwale Kilifi Tanariver Taita Taveta Kakamega Vihiga Bungoma Busia Siaya Kisumu Homabay Migori Kisii Nyamira Nairobi Uasin Gishu West Pokot Sunday Magazine The Hague Trial Kenya @ 50 Education and Training Health and Environment Insurance and Financial Security Housing Current Affairs Humour Makau Mutua David Oginde Clay Muganda Comand Your Morning Mohamed Wehliye Wednesday Life Alexander Chagema Arts & Culture Kamotho Waiganjo Barrack Muluka Xn Iraki Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma Branding Voice KCB Fredrick Ogola Sunday Magazine Wanja Kavengi Njoki Kaigai David Oginde Ken Opalo Daisy Maritim Houghton Irungu Hustle News Group Stages Round of 16 Quarter Finals Semi Finals Finals Third Place play-offs Opinion Dr Pesa Podcasts Round Table Sepetuko Eve Woman Ramadhan Special Fact Check Correction Explainers The Standard Insider Blog E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Opinion
Special Reports
Lifestyle
Central
Coast
Eastern
Nairobi
North Eastern
Nyanza
Rift Valley
Western
Business News
Stocks
Financial Standard
Africa
Asia
America
Europe
Weird News
Editorial
Commentary
Letters
Crazy World
Features
Entertainment
Money & Careers
Health & Science
Sci & Tech
Home & Away
Generation Next
Cartoon
Education
Pointblank
Environment
Travel & Destination
Columns
Kipkoech Tanui
uReport
Kiambu
Murang'a
Nyandarua
Kirinyaga
Nyeri
Baringo
Bomet
Elgeyo
Kajiado
Kericho
Laikipia
Nakuru
Nandi
Narok
Samburu
Trans Nzoia
Turkana
Mombasa
Kwale
Kilifi
Tanariver
Taita Taveta
Kakamega
Vihiga
Bungoma
Busia
Siaya
Kisumu
Homabay
Migori
Kisii
Nyamira
Nairobi
Uasin Gishu
West Pokot
Sunday Magazine
The Hague Trial
Kenya @ 50
Education and Training
Health and Environment
Insurance and Financial
Security
Housing
Current Affairs
Humour
Makau Mutua
David Oginde
Clay Muganda
Comand Your Morning
Mohamed Wehliye
Wednesday Life
Alexander Chagema
Arts & Culture
Kamotho Waiganjo
Barrack Muluka
Xn Iraki
Urban Rights - By Steve Ouma
Branding Voice
KCB
Fredrick Ogola
Sunday Magazine
Wanja Kavengi
Njoki Kaigai
David Oginde
Ken Opalo
Daisy Maritim
Houghton Irungu
Hustle
News
Group Stages
Round of 16
Quarter Finals
Semi Finals
Finals
Third Place play-offs
Opinion
Dr Pesa
Podcasts
Round Table
Sepetuko
Eve Woman
Ramadhan Special
Fact Check
Correction
Explainers
The Standard Insider
Blog
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

“This is your last chance”- KNUN to Senate over revenue allocation impasse

By Betty Njeru | September 17th 2020 at 01:06:21 GMT +0300

KNUN Secretary-General Seth Panyako. [Stafford Ondego/Standard]

The Kenya National Union of Nurses has asked health workers who are yet to receive salaries to remain at home and not report to work until they are paid.

‘’Kama hujalipwa mshahara, kaa chini (Stay home if you haven’t been paid),” a riled Seth Panyako, KNUN Secretary-General said.

The union leaders together with Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union (KMPDU) officials were responding to the resolve by the Council of Governors yesterday to shut down key county services over the revenue allocation impasse.

“We cannot allow reduction of funds for any County. That is the highest irresponsible action from the National Government,” he said.

Panyako pointed accusatory fingers at both the Senate and the National Assembly, saying that they have failed Kenyans because they have refused to come up with laws.

“Stop blaming the National Treasury, you are equally liable,” he said, alluding to Senators remarks yesterday who maintained that the "heart" of the counties cash crunch lies with the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, who is yet to release 50 per cent of the revenue as advised by the Supreme Court advisory of 2013 on the Division of Revenue standoff, the Constitution and the subsidiary law and regulations.

Panyako also claimed that while Kenyans are wallowing in poverty and denied access to quality healthcare services, the senators are out relaxing and earning from this impasse. 

“The blood of those who have died in this country shall haunt you. It is on your hands,” he said addressing the lawmakers.

His sentiments were echoed by both the KMPDU Chair and Secretary-General Chibanzi Mwachonda, asking health workers not to report to work.

“The county governments have shown us one thing. No pay, no work,” KMPDU chairman Samuel Oroko said.

“Why should we suffer so much?  it is not the first time that county governments have delayed salaries and remitted allowances. Let them stop lying,” Mwachonda posed.

On Wednesday, Council of Governors Chair Wycliffe Oparanya communicated to his colleagues that county health facilities should not permit any new inpatient admissions but only handle emergencies.

“County health facilities will not permit any new inpatient admissions. They will only provide minimal outpatient services," he said in a statement.

“All non-essential services are hereby suspended and county employees are advised to proceed on leave. In the meantime, CoG will continue to push for the speedy release of funds,” he said.

Related Topics
KNUN Seth Panyako revenue allocation stalemate
Share this story
Previous article
South Africa to open up for international travel from October 1, says President
Next article
Police Commander in failed Sudi arrest mission moved in changes

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Police Commander in failed Sudi arrest mission moved in changes
Police Commander in failed Sudi arrest mission moved in changes

LATEST STORIES

This is why counties are terribly broke- CoG
This is why counties are terribly broke- CoG

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Why social media should worry you

Why social media should worry you
Judah Ben-Hur 9 hours ago
Ties that bind: How family cords influence the success of athletes

Ties that bind: How family cords influence the success of athletes
Paul Ochieng and Gerald Lwande 11 hours ago
Quality issues stalk Sh1.9b desks project

Quality issues stalk Sh1.9b desks project
Augustine Oduor 1 day ago
Shilling's plunge spikes power bills

Shilling's plunge spikes power bills
Macharia Kamau 1 day ago

Read More

Trump contradicts CDC director on vaccine, masks: 'He was confused'

Health & Science

Trump contradicts CDC director on vaccine, masks: 'He was confused'

Trump contradicts CDC director on vaccine, masks: 'He was confused'

Lilly says antibody drug cuts hospitalisation among moderate Covid-19 patients

Health & Science

Lilly says antibody drug cuts hospitalisation among moderate Covid-19 patients

Lilly says antibody drug cuts hospitalisation among moderate Covid-19 patients

Explainer: Reaching herd immunity in a viral pandemic

Health & Science

Explainer: Reaching herd immunity in a viral pandemic

Explainer: Reaching herd immunity in a viral pandemic

Amref back on list for Global Fund

Health & Science

Amref back on list for Global Fund

Amref back on list for Global Fund

Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.