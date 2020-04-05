KPA wins Covid-19 war

Kenya Ports Authority general manager operations, Capt William Ruto (right) receives personal protective equipment from European Union ambassador to Kenya, Simon Mordue (2nd right) at firm’s headquarters in Mombasa last month. [File, Standard]

The Port of Mombasa which was once among the first public institutions to record early cases of Covid-19 has managed to suppress the spread of the virus at the crucial installation, an official has said. Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr Bernard Osero said that an 11 man committee set up to oversee the coordination and implementation of containment measures has recorded success. ''Guided by the Ministry of Health and World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations, KPA effected operational and health safety measures that steadily decreased infections amongst staff and port users,'' Osero said.Three KPA staff have so far succumbed to the disease while multiple others who tested positive have recovered after undergoing treatment. It is not clear how many tested positive for the virus and how many are still on treatment.

''The stringent measures in place have ensured that the Port of Mombasa remains operational 24/7 while diligently adhering to the safety regulations,'' Osero said. He added that while the experience has been unpleasant, the lessons learnt in containing Covid-19 and living under the new normal has have been valuable. ''These will go along way in informing how we conduct business now and in the future,'' said Osero. Among the lessons learnt include discovering the institution's ability to acquire 'smart port status' which is in line with KPA's vision of a world-class port of choice.''We now meet, plan and operate virtually,'' said Osero.

