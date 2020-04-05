';
×
× Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD
HOME
National
World
Economy
Politics
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper @ KSh. 40
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Did Kenya miss its own Covid-19 peak?

By Graham Kajilwa | August 26th 2020 at 12:00:00 GMT +0300

On July 11, the positivity rate was 19.8 per cent with 278 cases against 1,403 samples.

Additional 246 people tested positive for Covid-19 even as it emerges that the country might have missed its own peak.

While the projection by the Ministry of Health officials stated that the country should currently be at the peak of Covid-19 infections, the numbers have been reducing.

Yesterday it was no different as the Health Chief Administrative Rashid Aman reported 246 cases from a sample size of 4,149.

CAS Aman admitted that the number of samples tested has been low, citing challenges in supply chain of reagents and kits.

SEE ALSO: Usain Bolt tests positive for coronavirus, Jamaica's health ministry confirms

Aman said for August, the country did not get the testing kit consignment it expected.

However, the unspecified amount of consignment will be delivered to the country soon.

The claim of less tests, however, may not explain entirely why the number of positive cases are low, considering how the World Health Organisation projects the unfolding of the pandemic in the country using the positivity rate metric.

“In many situations where testing comes back 30, 40 or 50 per cent positive out of all the tests you have done, that means you are missing a large number of cases,” explained WHO Technical Lead for Covid-19 Dr Maria Van Kerkhove.

Low numbers

SEE ALSO: 246 new Covid-19 cases as State beats drums for malaria testing

Kenya’s positivity rate, against the samples tested, has been going down with corresponding low number of cases.

From the 246 cases reported yesterday, the positivity rate was 5.9 per cent, just 0.2 per cent higher compared to on Monday when 193 tests came back positive from 3,381 samples.

The highest positivity rate since April is 20.5 per cent which was recorded on August 3 when 544 people tested positive from 2,653 samples.

On July 11, the positivity rate was 19.8 per cent with 278 cases against 1,403 samples.

Even when the country recorded 892 positives on July 27, which is the highest number of Covid-19 cases in a day so far, the positivity rate then stood at 10.7 per cent.

SEE ALSO: Rwanda, Uganda threaten new lockdowns as virus cases surge

This low positivity rate is being registered at a time when the country was expected to be at its peak which starts in late August or early September as per a model shared by the Ministry of Health.

Previously, the ministry did foresee end of April and early June as the peak of the disease with 10,000 cases then.

It was, however, until mid-July when the cases hit 10,000.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Related Topics
Health Chief Administrative Rashid Aman Ministry of Health Coronavirus
Share this story
Previous article
Explainer: Rules of proof - How World Athletics bodies prove an athlete is doping
Next article
Arrest Obado and his children, orders DPP

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

Debunking the six Covid-19 myths that won’t go away
Debunking the six Covid-19 myths that won’t go away

LATEST STORIES

Ruto and Raila intensify fight over Covid cash
Ruto and Raila intensify fight over Covid cash

CHECKPOINT

THE STANDARD INSIDER

Kenya’s nuclear energy plan is a very bad idea

Kenya’s nuclear energy plan is a very bad idea
Mwakio Tole 40 minutes ago
Man’s appetite for land spoils wildebeest party

Man’s appetite for land spoils wildebeest party

Caroline Chebet 40 minutes ago
Debunking the six Covid-19 myths that won’t go away

Debunking the six Covid-19 myths that won’t go away
Mercy Asamba 10 hours ago
How teachers, nurses fell off their lofty 'elites' perch

How teachers, nurses fell off their lofty 'elites' perch
XN Iraki 14 hours ago

Read More

Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others

Health & Science

Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others

Fauci says rushing out a vaccine could jeopardize testing of others
Convalescent plasma: What you need to know

Health & Science

Convalescent plasma: What you need to know

Convalescent plasma: What you need to know
Africa to be declared polio-free

Health & Science

Africa to be declared polio-free

Africa to be declared polio-free
Why the curve is already flattening

Health & Science

Why the curve is already flattening

Why the curve is already flattening
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.