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Why mental health is a big monster in campuses

By Ochekit Giovanni | Mar. 18, 2026
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Men hide or downplay their mental health issues and status due to socio-cultural realities that have a negative impact on their mental health.[iStockphoto]

Mental health is a common crisis among university students, but people don’t speak about it. It involves our mood, stress levels, handling challenges and ability to focus. Sometimes we may face trouble sleeping, constant anxiety, depression, or even lose interest in things. None of these are not weaknesses, but they all arise due to pressure.

From strict deadlines and exams, feeling lonely and money troubles sometimes due to delayed Helb, many of us face and quietly carry these challenges, thinking that others are moving on well. Unfortunately, many face the same challenges.

In some cases, culture in some ways fosters this issue of mental health. Culturally, we are taught to be tough, and this sometimes makes one endure suffering without sharing, as they may fear that their peers will judge them as weak. A comrade cannot admit struggle, as it feels like failing in this generation that prioritises resilience. Our families also add more to comrades by expecting more than one can do in the name of ‘what will people say.’

In recent cases, peer pressure has been the main cause because most students struggle to fake lives and, in the end, are left with nothing, mostly Helb funds. Betting has also been common, and many students use the little they have, expecting more, but, in most cases, all goes in vain.

To curb this monster, we must understand that it starts with the self. Schools should create awareness events, stress workshops, and open talks with students.

Campuses should also increase the number of counselors and sometimes schedule them around classes. Most students are suffering from mental health issues not because they want to but because of the lack to know.

University life is tough, but when you communicate, a solution can be found, and it’s not weakness but strength. If you’re suffering, communicate for help because you are not alone.

The writer is a student Laikipia University

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