Nyanza Golf Club ready for International Women's Day tourney

Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu is set to host a special golf tournament this weekend as part of activities to mark the 2026 International Women’s Day celebrations.

The tournament, scheduled for Saturday, is expected to attract more than 60 golfers from different clubs across the country.

Players from Kakamega, Eldoret, Kisii, Kericho, Nandi Bears, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Nyamira, Kisumu, Nakuru and Nairobi are expected to take part in the event.

According to Nyanza Golf Club Lady Captain Dr. Lina Akello, preparations for the tournament are complete and the club is ready to welcome golfers for a memorable day on the course.

“We are fully prepared for the tournament and we are excited to host golfers from across the country. It is a special moment for us as we celebrate women and their role not only in golf but also in society,” said Akello.

The tournament will be followed by the Second Edition of the International Women’s Day Gala Dinner at the Nyanza Club Golf Section later in the evening. The event will feature a panel discussion under the theme “Give to Gain.”

Akello explained that the theme focuses on the importance of supporting one another and giving back to society.

“The theme ‘Give to Gain’ reminds us that when we support others and invest in our communities, we all grow together. This is an important conversation, especially at a time when women are taking greater leadership roles in many sectors,” she said.

The gala dinner will bring together several notable women leaders who will share their experiences and insights during the panel discussion.

Among the panelists expected to speak are Jane Wanyama, CEO of Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu; Wandera Kweyu, Director of People and Culture at Jambojet; Eng. Lillian Ogombo, CEO of Chirdal Enterprises; Dr. Lilian Atho, President of Women in Tourism Africa; and Betty Okero, Executive Director of the Civil Society Organisation.

Akello noted that the discussions will focus on leadership, mentorship and the importance of creating opportunities for women.

“With the golf tournament and the panel discussions, we want to celebrate women while also creating a space where meaningful conversations can take place,” she added.

With golfers and leaders gathering in Kisumu, the event promises to combine sport, celebration and important conversations as the region marks International Women’s Day.