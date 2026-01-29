Saiti clinches title at Muthaiga layout

Jimimah Schilling, Trade Commissioner - Australian Trade and Investment Commission for Africa (left), presents the Murdoch University Open overall prize to Andrew Saiti (right) at Muthaiga Golf Club, January 28, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Home player, Anthony Saiti, chalked a sterling score of 42 stableford points to claim the third Murdoch University Open played at the Muthaiga Golf Club layout on Wednesday.

Saiti cited the win as a perfect "pick-me-up" moment for him after a demanding January, during which he struggled significantly with his game.

The competition was stiff across all the other categories. John Gitonga was declared the Gross winner with 73 gross points ahead of Rajesh Babra, who posted 73 gross points.

He floored 136 golfers who took to the fairways in search of the top honours during the tournament sponsored by Murdoch University and the Australian High Commission.

Signalling a bond between Australian academia and the Kenyan sporting community.

The Murdoch University Regional Manager, Murphy Connor, in action during the Murdoch University Open overall prize to Andrew Saiti (right) at Muthaiga Golf Club, January 28, 2026. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

In the Men's division, Anderson Matheka carded a solid score of 40 stableford points to claim the prize, outshining the Men's winner, second, Aarav Shah, playing off a handicap of 16, who managed a score of 38 stableford points. Handicap 19, Samuel Mbugua, led in Division Three in third with a commendable score of 41 stableford points.

Blazing in the ladies' category was Terry Obath, who inked a score of 41 stableford points to bag the Lady winner title on a score of 35 stableford points.

For the visiting golfers, Bilha Muriithi, stayed ahead of the pack, returning a score of 37 stableford points, which was enough to secure her the Guest prize.

Other notable performances included Wolfgang Fisher, who claimed the Front Nine prize with 23 stableford points, and David Ngugi, who led the Back Nine with 21 stableford points.

While the action unfolded on the greens, the partnership behind the scenes focused on opening doors for Kenyan students.