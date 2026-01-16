Sunshine Development Tour: Two-horse race between Njoroge, Rwandese Nsanzuwera ahead of Grand Finale

Windsor’s Njoroge Kibugu [Absa]

The ninth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour- East Africa Swing (SDT-EAS) concluded at the par 72 Thika Greens Golf Resort on Friday, with Windsor’s Njoroge Kibugu holding on to the Order of Merit lead ahead of the Grand Finale that starts at Karen Golf and Country Club in Nairobi on Monday.

Kibugu fired four under par 209 to finish second a piece with Golf Park’s David Wakhu at the pristine Thika Greens course behind leg champion Willy Deus of Uganda, who carded five under par 208 to realise his first ever victory in the regional circuit.

The second overall finish in Thika saw Kibugu stretch his Order of Merit lead in the championship to 1287 points, setting up a two-horse race in the Karen’s Grand Finale with Rwandese Celestin Nsanzuwera, who is second on 1144 points.

“It really feels good, and it’s a thrill, to still be the series leader of the Order of Merit heading the finals in Karen. At the moment, my game is a bit rusty following the Christmas holiday festivities, but we are working on that with my coach. I hope to do better in Karen,” Kibugu told Standard Sports.

“I’m also glad to be the first East African to hold the Sunshine Tour card, and it’s amazing to be honest. I’m just happy that I’ll be able to showcase my talent on the global platform come May, when we tee off in South Africa.

“Ahead of the Sunshine Tour in South Africa, I want to sharpen my putting skills. I’m also stepping up a high-level fitness regime, which is probably what I’m doing so much differently from the other seasons that I have been in the sport.

“I’m also sharpening my work ethic to produce splendid results,” highlighted Kibugu who admitted he is yet to set up a target for his Sunshine Tour debut.

While commenting on his expected two-race battle with Nsanzuwera in Karen starting on Monday, Kibugu hailed the Rwandese, saying he has been a very formidable opponent in the circuit, and the rivalry is what has perched him atop the Order of Merit leaderboard.

“He is not only a good friend, but an iron that sharpens another rod. He has sharpened me, and expecting to do so in Karen, where we are all hoping to play some competitive golf,” Kibugu narrated

Kibugu’s continuous grit in the SDT-EAS was hailed by Absa Bank Kenya, Mt. Kenya Regional Manager Timothy Kosgei, who said: “We are so happy that this Absa Invitational Series tournament in Thika attracted a large, competent field of 82 players across Africa that included 62 pros and 20 elite amateurs.

“Kenya also had the highest contingent of 55 players, while Uganda and Rwanda had 10 each, with Nigeria having four, Tanzania and Zimbabwe having two each, while Malawi, Burundi, Ghana and Senegal had one each.

“During this championship, we witnessed amazing talent and skills on the pristine Thika Greens fairways as the players battled for glory to improve their Order of Merit.

“We also hope to see more spectacle of talents as we head for the Grand Finale from Monday at the Karen Golf and Country Club, where East Africa will choose its final best 30 that will be flown to South Africa to battle for the coveted Sunshine Tour cards.”

Kosgei further added: “As a Bank, we have chosen to support golf in a big way because it’s a game that brings out the best in individuals and players, because ‘your story matters.’

“It’s a sport that sharpens the business acumen of players, and this is the reason we are happy that the ninth leg, brought to the Mt. Kenya region, not only gave us visibility but gave the area residents a chance to reap from it big- socially and economically in the last three days.

“The Bank sinking Sh 7 million to support the ninth and 10th leg of the series at Thika and Karen is just but a culmination of our intended support for the sport this season, with great intention to go big on the 2026 Magical Kenya Open (MKO) set for Karen next month.”

Thika Greens champion Deus hailed his victory on the course, saying he really worked hard to realise the feat.

“This victory means a lot to me and to the entire East Africa region. I believe it has not only helped to grow the game in the area but has also inspired the next generation to come. I’m sure a child was watching me do my thing on the course today and saying that if Willy can do it, then I will definitely do it someday.

“I also love Kenya, it’s my home, not a foreign land. It is undoubtedly the home of golf in East Africa. I’m so grateful to have this precious opportunity to play here,” said Deus, who is currently based in the United States of America.

Wakhu highlighted the role sponsors play to keep the series alive, saying the recent years have been quite tough for the golfing fraternity.

The last two Absa Invitational Series legs, in Thika and Karen, are offering a total prize purse of Sh 2 million each, alongside Official World Golf Ranking points, World Amateur Golf Ranking points, and valuable Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit points, crucial in the race for Sunshine Tour promotion and also count towards qualification for the 2026 MKO.

Vipingo Ridge Golf Resort based Naom Wafula and Kibugu are so far the only Kenyans and East Africans who have secured the coveted Sunshine Tour cards, which will see them take part in the global series that tees off with ladies showpiece in Port Elizabeth, South Africa in the opening week of February.

The SDT-EAS continues to provide a structured, merit-based pathway for professional and elite amateur golfers, offering Official World Golf Ranking points and a direct route to continental and global golf opportunities.

Since its launch in 2025, the SDT-EAS has been designed to address a long-standing gap in the regional golf ecosystem by providing regular, high-quality competitive opportunities for professional golfers and elite amateurs.

The series also features five female golfers competing in the mixed field and they include Wafula, Angel Eaton, Joyce Wanjiru of Kiambu Golf Clu,b who recently turned professional, Margret Njoki and Diana Njue.

