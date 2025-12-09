Njuguna triumphs at Vet Lab, as Nyongesa wins in Mombasa

Eric Nyongesa swings at the Mombasa Golf Club in Mombasa , December 6, 2025. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard].

A spectacular week of the Vet Lab Sports Club culminated in the Chairman Jared Ouko Putter's flagship event, which saw intense competition in various categories, concluding at the par-72 course in Nairobi on Saturday, with a thrilling victory for Ann Njuguna.

Njuguna, playing off a handicap of 24, displayed outstanding form and consistency on the challenging Vet Lab course, racking up an unbeatable score of 42 stableford points to clinch the coveted overall title of the main event.

The men’s category was a closely contested affair, with two players tying on 40 stableford points. Adrian Mwangi, playing off a handicap of 13, edged out Daniel Gathuo, playing off a handicap of 28, on countback to take the Men's winner title, with Gathuo settling for the Men's runners-up spot.

In the ladies’ division, the high handicap shone brightly. Lilian Kanyita, playing off a handicap of 35, secured the Lady winner prize with an impressive 39 stableford points, ahead of Jennifer Karingu, playing off a handicap of 31, who posted 35 stableford points to second place.

Other notable winners in the main event included Muigai Thumbi, playing off a handicap of 21, who emerged as the Senior winner with 37 stableford points, demonstrating that experience still counts. The future of golf looked promising at Vet Lab, with Joshua Kabugu, playing off a handicap of 48, taking the Junior title with 36 stableford points. Ishan Samani, playing off a handicap of 4, was the Junior winner.

Guest players also added significant competitive flavour to the day. Cyprian Momanyi, playing off a handicap of 27, was the top guest with 40 stableford points, narrowly beating handicap 8, Eric Genga, on 39 stableford points. Jack Mureithi, playing off a handicap of 2, produced the best scratch score of the day, winning the Gross prize.

In the professional category showdown, Isaih Otuke was in scintillating form, shooting a phenomenal 66 Gross (-6) to walk away with the largest share of the purse. The battle for second place was a tie, with Eric Obura and Veteran Dismas Indiza both carding a 71 Gross 1-under.

During Ouko’s helm, Vet Lab initiated a landmark chapter in its history, concluding a comprehensive constitutional revision that introduced elected leadership for the first time. This significant shift empowers the club’s membership, allowing them to elect their chairman directly, an office previously held by the Vice Chairman.

The change formalizes a transition toward a more inclusive community-driven structure. The former top position, traditionally held by the Director of Veterinary Services, now becomes the honorary office of Patron, signaling a new era of member-centric governance

Outgoing Chairman, Ouko, captured the significance of the moment, stating, “Vet Lab Sports Club ushers in a new era with its first Chairman’s Putter under elected leadership. I express my gratitude for the high turnout and quality of play throughout the week, which is a testament to the club’s vibrant golfing culture and community spirit”

Up north, a record-breaking attendance of 132 golfers graced the nine-hole, Nanyuki Sports Club layout for the 16th edition of the Nanyuki Mall golf tournament. The annual event, which also featured the coronation of the Mount Kenya District League (MKDL) champions, saw a phenomenal turnout.

Initiated three years ago by captains of the three sister clubs- Nanyuki, Nyeri Golf Club, and Nyahururu Sports Club-the league has rapidly matured, now attracting a minimum of 15 teams per event and remaining as a beacon of inclusivity for juniors, ladies, and all handicap levels.

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2025 season, the Nanyuki Sports Club clinched the Mount Kenya District League title for the second consecutive year, showcasing consistent excellence.

"This year's event has surpassed all expectations, marking another successful year for golf in our region," noted Michael Kiruti, Director - Nanyuki Mall.

The sponsors highlighted the inclusive spirit of the day, emphasising that all golfers were celebrated as winners, regardless of their score or the tricky weather conditions.

In the main category, Kevin Powell powered his way to victory in a fierce competition for the top accolade. Playing off a handicap of 27, Powell secured the title with a commanding score of 44 stableford points.

The men’s category saw a close battle, with Jack Muriungi, playing off a handicap of 14, edging out his competitors to claim the Men’s winner prize on countback, also tallying 39 stableford points. The Men’s winner, second prize, went to Cyprian Bundi playing off -3, who matched the 39-point score. With Captain Michael Mwirigi taking the Men’s winner third prize with 38 stableford points.

Leading the Ladies category in the title hunt was Rose Komu, playing off a handicap of 20, who showcased her skills to clinch the Lady winner prize with 38 stableford points, ahead of Purity Githui, who settled for the Lady winner second-place finish with 35 stableford points.

Limuru Country Club Chairman, Peter Kinuthia, delivered a masterclass, shooting a superb 73 Gross, playing off handicap 2 off the stick. The Junior prize was won by Will Wambugu, who posted 36 stableford points.

The Guest Winner was Moses Karuga (8), who carded an excellent 40 points. Fred Kamotho and Jane Ngobia were the Longest Drive Man and Lady winners, respectively.

Meanwhile, Eric Nyongesa fulfilled his once-in-a-lifetime dream of sinking a rare ‘Hole in One’ to win an Audi Q3 car in the Kambasome Golf tournament played at the Sea-Link Mombasa Golf Club on Saturday.

Nyongesa was on target with an 8-iron on the third hole to secure his maiden ace in 20 years of golfing and win the car worth Shs4.2 million courtesy of Kush Motors, which will be presented to him during the Kush Motors Clubnite this month.

"Wow, I can't believe it, and I'm completely speechless. This is a dream come true. It is every Golfer's dream, and I have just made mine. Thank you to everyone who supported me, and to the Club’s team for hosting such a wonderful tournament. Thanks to my family and friends for being here to share this moment with me. Cheers and thank you again, “said Nyongesa.

It was a double for Nyongesa, who was also the Men's winner, beating Steve Kisevu on countback, also with 39 stableford points to Men’s winner second, while Symon Wambugu came in third, all tied the day with 39-points apiece.

‘Wakwitu’ Golfing community organised the tournament aimed at promoting the celebrations of ‘Kamba’ Culture with diversity and making friends, through the game of Golf.

Handicap 17, Orpha Wamaitha, was the Lady winner on a count back score of 35 points, beating handicap 25 Janet Wasike to the runners up slot after both also tied

Former Chairman, Paul Munyao, playing off handicap 19, carded 35 points to emerge the Kambasome Men winner, and the same prize for the Lady was grabbed by handicap 24 Gladys Kasi with a score of 36 stableford points.

Azhar Mughal, playing off a handicap of 27, with a score of 34 stableford points and Aaron Mutisya, on 36 stableford points, were the Senior and Junior winners.

At Nyali Golf and Country Club, handicap 19 Sammy Kamau survived on a countback score of 41 stableford points to win the overall title of the Sanlam Allianz tournament.

He tied with the Club Captain Omar Lewa, playing off handicap 9, who claimed the Men's winner’s prize. Handicap 9, Jimmy King’ori, brought 38 stableford points to win the runners up slot and handicap 5 Gurbux Singh was the gross winner with a four over par 75 Gross.

Handicap 25, Lena Breitner, posted 38 stableford points to win the Lady’s title, beating handicap 9 Mary Kandu to the runners-up slot by a single point difference.

The senior prize was won by Peter Mavharia, playing off a handicap of 37 with 40 stableford points. Shay Chauhan, playing off a handicap of 13, was declared the best junior with a score of 40 stableford points.

Handicap 20, Patrick Nyamemba, emerged as the Staff winner with a score of 30 stableford points, while Abed Malik was the best among the Guests with 38 stableford points.