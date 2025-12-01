Chauhan keeps his cool to win at Nyali Club

Kailesh Chauhan in action at Nyali Golf and Country Club. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard]

Smiles brightened up the face of Kailesh Chauhan after overcoming a challenging home course, great rivals and braving the current Coastal heat to clinch the top title at Nyali Golf and Country Club, over the weekend.

The handicap 20 Chauhan carded a brilliant 40 stable points to emerge the overall winner in the second edition of the KPA Circuit Golf tournament, beating a team of 199 players in the day-long tournament.

"I am delighted to be declared the winner of this prestigious tournament and would like to express my gratitude to the organisers, sponsors, and everyone who made this event possible. The course was challenging, but all went on well," he said.

Charles Kariuki was the Gross winner on a 7 over par 78 gross, while handicap 20 Andrew Miheso claimed the Men winner’s slot on 39 points.

Handicap 16 Kibet Kikwai returned 37 countback points after tying on the same score with third-placed handicap 14 Dinesh Sasan.

Millicent Palo took command in the ladies' category by recording 39 points, beating handicap 25 Lena Breitner to the runner-up slot by single-point difference.

Meanwhile, a huge field of 267 golfers converged at the Thika Sports Club over the weekend for the 2025 Lady Captain Jessica Kimathi prize.

Emerging victorious in the hotly contested overall category was Isaack Charagu, who sealed his win with an exceptional score of 40 stableford points.

“I felt relaxed and was satisfied with my overall performance, especially reaching the greens on regulation, except on holes seven and nine. However, I struggled with my putting, partly because of the inconsistency in green speeds,” Charagu said.

The tournament featured a diverse field of participants from host the host club, guests, and sponsors, who showcased remarkable talent in the tournament held in honour of the current Lady Captain.

In Men’s Division One, Senior chairman, Edward Nyamu, shot a steady round to emerge victorious with 33 stableford points.

The corresponding Lady winner, past Lady Captain, Lucy Maina, put up a strong showing, carding 37 stableford points to take the top spot in her category.

In Division Two, SM Kariuki and Millicent Kimathi tied with impressive scores of 38 stableford points, to win the Men’s and Ladies categories respectively.