Junior stars set for Rumo Junior Golf tournament action in Kisumu on Saturday

By Washington Onyango | Nov. 27, 2025
Junior golfers enjoy a photo moment during the Nyanza Junior Golf tournament on April 20, 2025. [Washington Onyango,Standard]

Young golfers from across the country will converge at the Nyanza Golf Club in Kisumu this Saturday for the Colonel Rumo Junior Golf Tournament, an event designed to nurture the next generation of champions while bringing together schools and clubs in a spirit of competition and mentorship.

The tournament has attracted players from several regions, with clubs such as Kenya Airforce, Eldoret, Kitale, Kakamega, Kisii, Kericho and hosts Nyanza confirming participation.

School teams including Mudasa, Makini, Braeburn, Jalaram Academy and Stepping Stones will also be represented, giving the event a wide and colourful field.

Some of the notable young talents expected to feature include Kenya Airforce’s Terence Kariuki and Victor Noi, Nyanza’s Clement Rama, Faraja Mulunda and Cindy Hawi, Kisii’s Alannah Osoro, Kitale’s Shalom Asami, Kericho’s Antony Cheruiyot, and promising juniors such as Abigael Loretta of Mudasa and Chrysser Phillip from Stepping Stones.

Tournament director Colonel David Rumo said the event was created to give young golfers a platform to grow their skills while also building a strong golfing culture in the Western region.

He believes junior tournaments are crucial in shaping disciplined players who can eventually represent the country on bigger stages.

“I saw the need to invest in junior golf because this is where the future of the sport lies,” said Colonel Rumo.

“We want to give them opportunities to play, learn and meet other young golfers. This tournament is not just about winning; it is about building confidence and exposing them to real competition. Golf in Western Kenya can only grow if we support these children early.”

Rumo added that the event also provides an important space for interaction, allowing teams, parents and coaches to network while creating pathways for young players from different backgrounds.

Kisumu has been actively supporting children from less privileged areas such as Bandani, Kogony, Riat and Manyatta, many of whom have benefitted from mentorship and school support due to their dedication to golf.

In a special initiative, the tournament will feature a “Hidden Hole of School Uniforms” to help identify and support needy juniors for the 2026 season.

“In this tournament, everyone is a winner. We have something for every child who takes part,” Rumo added.

Nyanza Golf Club Junior Convener, Lilian Kong’ani, welcomed the growing interest in junior golf and said the club is committed to developing young talent.

“We have invested heavily in the youth because they are the future of Nyanza Golf Club,” she said.

“Our junior program continues to expand, and we are working with schools and communities to make golf accessible to every child who shows interest.”

