Maina hits back to win at Railway Club

By Mose Sammy | Nov. 17, 2025
Rooney Maina the Kenya Railway Golf Club Captain (John Kamenyi) 2025 overall prize winner reacts to his shot on the par-four eighth hole, November 14, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

After a poor opening day at the Kenya Railway Golf Club Captain (John Kamenyi) 2025 prize, former club chairman, Rooney Maina, thought he was out contention for the overall title, having closed his round with 75 in Friday’s medal round.

But on Saturday, he returned 40 stable ford points for a winning 35 differential score to star in a stunning turnaround.

Maina’s Saturday blitz was just enough to pip a high field of 301 golfers for the coveted overall winner trophy on countback over Moses Kiplagat and former captain Edward Manywanda.

While Maina celebrated his comeback, the star performance belonged to the ladies’ winner, Nancy Kariuki who 41 stableford points – the highest score recorded on Saturday.

Kariuki’s brilliance saw her finish one point ahead of the lady winner, second, Judy Kanji who also broke the 40-point barrier. 

In the men’s category, the competition was equally fierce, with Moses Okech taking the men’s winner prize on countback with 39 stableford points, edging out Silas Otiola who also registered 39 stable ford points.

Moses Kiplagat settled for the men’s winner third prize with 38 stable ford points.

The Captain’s Prize also saw a strong showing from the club’s veterans. Edward Manywanda earned the Past Captain winner prize. In the Gross category Fidhelis Kimanzi took the top prize with 74 gross points. 

