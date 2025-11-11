×
Simmering Snow surges ahead at Masters meet

By Standard Sports | Nov. 11, 2025

Muthaiga Golf Club's professional golfer Greg Snow. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow continued his red-hot form in the second round of Betika Masters at Limuru Country Club, extending his lead at the top of the leaderboard to six shots.

Snow produced another composed performance, carding 5-under par for the day to take his overall tournament total to 11-under par, giving himself a strong cushion heading into today’s final round.

Snow’s round featured birdies on 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, 11 and 18, with dropped shots on 4 and 13.

His solid iron play and disciplined course management kept him in control throughout the day.

Speaking after his round, Snow said he was pleased with how he executed his game plan.

“It’s been good. I limited the mistakes and kept giving myself a lot of opportunities for birdies, and I’m taking advantage of that,” he said.

“I got off to a fast start again with three birdies on the first three holes. It’s really been good ball striking.”

“For tomorrow, the plan is the same. Stick to the process, hit the greens, and create as many chances as possible. The putter is working well, so I just need to stay steady.”

Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera moved into second place after returning a 2-under par round for a total of 5-under par.

His second round included birdies on 3, 13, 15, 16 and 18, a bogey on 8, and a double bogey on 5.

In third place is three-time SDT–EAS winner Njoroge Kibugu, who signed for 3-under par to take his total to 4-under par. His round included birdies on 1, 3, 5, 13, 15 and 18, with a bogey on 2 and a costly double bogey on 17.

Kibugu admitted he struggled to find rhythm off the tee.

“Personally, it wasn’t a very good day for me. I really struggled out there. I didn’t hit my driver well, but that’s golf.”

