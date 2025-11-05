Hard-hitting Makokha focuses on nothing else but gold medal

Kenya’s Isaac Makokha in past action at Muthaiga Golf club. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Kenya deaf golf ace Isaac Makokha has vowed that he is going for nothing else but gold in the Tokyo 2025 Summer Deaflympics set for Japan on November 15-26.

The VetLab Sports Club hard-hitter is confident of nestling the glittering medal following his recent stints on the fairways that have left his opponents in awe.

He has clearly shown his rivals dust on the greens as he sharpens his claws ahead of the Tokyo championships, with recent victories being stroke play and match play championships, used to select the Kenya deaf golf team that is headed for the global showdown.

At the selection tournament, he beat some other 15 contestants.

“I’m ready, very much ready for this mission. My body is responding well. I feel I will definitely convert the bronze I won in Brazil three years ago into gold when I go to Tokyo,” Makokha told Standard Sports.

The world number three is currently working on his tee-off shots, putts, swings and long drives to put his Tokyo mission in perfect control. “We are working on everything to ensure our homework is well done. I have trained well, just to be ready for the showdown,” said Makokha. The recent victories on the fairways nestled by the 33-year-old golfer have buoyed Makokha to dream of the intended top podium finish.

He will represent Kenya at the Tokyo showpiece alongside experienced duo of Adan Wario and Gilbert Alikula and teenage sensation Jacinta Njeri who will be making her debut in the Summer Games.

With less than two weeks remaining to the start of the Games, the Kenyan team has been fine-tuning its preparations at various golf clubs across Nairobi.

Addressing the press after the team’s training at VetLab Sports Club, Makokha said he is on fire and can’t wait for the Deaflympics to ‘tee-off.’

“I have practiced well. I feel my body is in shape. I’m optimistic that I will carry the day in Tokyo. I’m working on my confidence to help put all these into place,” Makokha said.

By clinching a bronze medal in his debut at the 2022 Deaflympics held in Brazil, the father of one made history as the first Kenyan deaf golfer to ever win a medal in the Summer Games.

Makokha won the bronze medal by beating German Guldan Nico by two ups. He lost to German John Allen who went on to lift the gold medal.