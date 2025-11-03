Njenga's powerful swings earn him victory at Sea-Link course

Diani’s Diamond Leisure Golf Resort Club Lady captain Caroline Mokaya in action. [Maarufu Mohamed, Standard].

Home club’s Daniel Njenga braved strong Indian Ocean winds to clinch victory in the 3rd edition of the ‘Sotet’ Golf tournament at the par 71 Sea-link Mombasa Golf Club, over the weekend.

The handicap 21 golfer’s powerful swings against the winds placed him on a two-way countback score of 40 stableford points to emerge the overall winner of the tournament.

“I have just been in Mombasa for two years. This is now my home and yes, when at home, you do better. It has also been a brilliant day characterised by strong winds from the Indian Ocean, but I stayed focused, one shot at a time,” said Njenga.

He had tied with handicap 23 David Mbugua, who was the Men runner-up, while handicap 24 Danson Mutero was third on 39 points. Handicap 1 William Kaguta was the gross winner on a 3 under par 68 gross.

The daylong 18 hole-stableford tournament was organised by the ‘Sotet’ golfers Association (SGA) composed of golfers from the North and South Rift Valley regions of Kenya and it attracted 144 players from across the country.

In the Ladies’ side, Kenya Navy lady golfers dominated the leader board with handicap 18 Orpha Wamaitha scoring 40 points for the top slot as handicap 12 Grace Kwamboka was second on 38 points, beating third-placed handicap 16 Faith Muteti to the third spot by a single slot.

Handicap 16 Johnson Wamunyua swept the senior title with 34 points and Mwai Mariga, playing off handicap 20, carded 30 points to win the junior prize.

The high handicappers’ men winner was handicap 20 Daniel Adiemo on 37 points and the same prize for the Ladies’ was claimed by handicap 49 Pocoty Koskei with a score of 39 points.

‘Sotet’ vice chairman Edwin Kiptoo, playing off handicap 9, was the ‘Sotet’ winner with 38 points, while handicap 15 Kibet Kikwai on 37 points and handicap 15 Johanna Cheptoo with 33 points, were second and third respectively.

Caroline Mokaya, playing off handicap 12, carded 37 points to emerge the ‘Sotet’ Lady winner, with handicap 19 Anne Cherop claiming the runner-up slot on 34 points to beat handicap 25 Janet Wasike to third place on a single point difference.

Club captain George Mokaya appreciated all the players who took part in the tournament. “We are pleased and privileged to have hosted you again and the turnout was quite high. The weather has been good and the course played well actually in its pristine condition. Congratulations to the winners and those who did not win, just keep on trying,” said Mokaya.