Boniface Mouti wins at Nakuru Golf Club

I&M Bank CEO Gul Khan in action during the I&M Golf Day at Nakuru Golf Club on October 25, 2025. [Mose Sammy, Standard]

Boniface Mouti beat a field of 153 golfers from various clubs from across the region, who included hosts Nakuru Golf Club, Njoro Country Club, Royal Nairobi Golf Club, Kenya Air Force Golf Club and Kericho Golf Club among others to win the inaugural I&M Bank Golf tournament.

Mouti accumulated 43 stable ford points to claim the coveted overall title, which included an I&M MasterCard/Visa travel card, preloaded with $100, and provided comprehensive benefits, such as lounge access through Dragon Pass, enhancing the golfing experience for its members.

The tournament also saw some tight finishes across the divisions. Division One saw Peter Gathogo, take the honours with 38 stable ford points. The Division Two crown went to Robert Langat, who edged out the competition with a score of 40 stable ford points.

In Division Three, Tushar Rajendra also posted 40 stable ford points to claim victory.

The low handicapper’s prize, the gross winner award, was claimed by John Kamais, who shot 71 gross points. Kamais had a memorable day, scooping the nearest to pin prize.

On the ladies’ side, Alice Kirubi won title after carding 40 stable ford points. Her exceptional play continued as she also dominated the back nine, winning the second nine prize with 24 stable ford points.

Ashok Patel secured the senior winner prize with 30 stable ford points. Future star Heeran Kipkurui was crowned the junior winner with 25 stable ford points.

Teresia Ndegwa won the staff winner with 36 stable ford points. Chris Gasperi won the client winner title with 40 stable ford points and also earned an I&M MasterCard/Visa travel card, preloaded with $100.

At VetLab Sports Club, the KCB East Africa Golf Tour saw the team of Palash Tank (Jnr) 41 points, Sunil Kumar 39 points, Vishehs Sonigra 34 points, and Shafiq Dossaji 34 points for a top-three aggregate score of 114 points qualify for the grand finale.

At Ruiru Sports Club, which hosted the Kenya Army Commanders Trophy, T Lekolool was declared the overall winner with a score of 41 stable ford points.