Excitement as Standard Classic tees off at Royal Club

The Standard County Golf Classic, Nairobi edition, tees off at the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club (RNGC) this morning with over 250 players battling for glory.

The high-profile golf showpiece, sponsored by Eka Hotel Nairobi, is themed 'On the green course, for the green course. Tee off for action against climate change and make the day count'.

The first batch of players are expected to tee off at 7am, with hundreds of others to follow on their toes as they comb the fairways for honours.

Among the notable players to watch on the day is club captain Willy Mastamet, who says he has done his homework well ahead of the competition.

The participants will also get an opportunity to get encouraged by top club amateur John Lejirma, who last week won the sixth leg of the Sunshine Development Tour on the scenic course.

Mastamet has been stepping up his game this week on the course, taking his time to sharpen all his departments as he hits hundreds of balls on the range.

During his intensive practices, he straightened his swings, perfected his putts, and added zeal into his drives.

He also weighed and measured his chips that are currently a marvel to watch.

“My aim is to win this tournament. I feel my body is in great shape to deliver commendable results,” the skipper told Standard Sports after another training session held on Tuesday evening.

“On Monday, I gauged my body with a contest here on the course, and the impressive result I recorded is giving me hope that I will perform so well in this event."

The skipper is also using the tournament as a benchmarking strategy for his forthcoming Captain’s Prize championship, slated for November at the club.

Mastamet is happy with the turnout ahead of today's tee-off, saying the over 250 players set to grace the RNGC's pristine course only show the kind of trust and passion that the club members and players from adjacent courses and the entire Nairobi environs have for Royal.

“Apart from the battle that will be wedged on the course, we want to tell the visiting players to expect lots of entertainment, good hospitality with sumptuous food, and a well-deserved evening out during the prize giving ceremony, the winners should expect thrilling prizes,” Mastamet said.

The captain explained that the club spent Sh 30 million to refurbish the course ahead of the tournament, especially on the renovation of par-4 tenth and par-4 11th that were prone to flooding.

“Our aim is to always give our players and visitors the best. We are honoured to be hosting this high-profile event on a championship course after the extensive makeover,” he said.

In order to promote sustainability, Mastamet says a tree planting session has been scheduled during the tournament where officials from the club and those from the Standard Group will jointly take part in the event to help green the course.

“Standard Group and RNGC have enjoyed a partnership that has blossomed with time, the relationship is cordial. Our mission and vision, which is to promote sustainable actions on climate change, are also in line,” Mastamet said.