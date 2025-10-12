Mideva, Wafula and Mutai shine at Kakamega Ladies Open

Kakamega Lady captain Beatrice Oduor awards Kakamega Ladies Open champion Doris Mideva (centre) flanked by KLGU chair Rosemary Mkok. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

Golf Park’s junior sensation Doris Mideva stole the show at the 2025 Kakamega Ladies Open after emerging the overall gross winner with an impressive score of 87 gross.

The talented young golfer defied the odds to beat a strong field of 64 players from 11 clubs across the country.

Mideva, playing off handicap 8, said she was surprised by her performance but credited focus and discipline for her victory.

“I didn’t expect to win because there were many experienced golfers, but I stayed calm and played one shot at a time. This win means a lot to me, and I hope it inspires more young girls to take up golf,” she said after being crowned champion.

In Division One, Golf Park’s Mercy Wafula emerged the gross winner with 88 gross, narrowly edging out clubmate Benta Khanili, who finished runner-up with the same score. Dorcas Bett of Kericho Golf Club settled for third place on 89 gross.

The Division Two category saw Nandi Bears’ Gorrety Mutai dominate with an impressive 88 gross, followed by Virginia Mutet and Anita Kimwatan, both from Eldoret Club, who posted 91 and 92.

Home player Rosemary Angote won the Division One nett title with 73 points, while Naomi Chebet of Nandi Bears claimed the Division Two nett crown with 77.

Beatrice Bisonga of Kakamega Sports Club triumphed in Division Three after returning a score of 75.

Speaking after the tournament, Kakamega Lady Captain Beatrice Otieno praised the high turnout and growing interest in women’s golf.

“We are very proud of how the event turned out. The participation of young players like Doris shows that the future of ladies’ golf is bright,” she said.

“At Kakamega Sports Club, we are working hard to introduce more women and girls to the game through training clinics and mentorship programs.”

The tournament attracted golfers from across the country, including Nandi, Kericho, Nyanza, Eldoret, and Limuru, marking another successful chapter in promoting women’s golf in Western Kenya.