Top golfers set for Nyanza Ladies Open as KLGU chair leads contingent

By Washington Onyango | Oct. 9, 2025
Lilian Kong'ani reacts during the September Mug of the Month at Nyanza Golf Club. [Washington Onyango, Standard]

The Nyanza Golf Club green fairways will come alive today as top women golfers from across the region converge for the Nyanza Ladies Open, part of the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Western Circuit.

Leading the pack will be KLGU chairperson Rosemary Mkok, who will be joined by several lady captains, including Beatrice Otieno (Kakamega), Sarah Mokeria (Kisii), Margaret Mutwasi (Nakuru), and Phylis Kisuna (Kitale).

The home club will be represented by Lina Akello, the lady captain, Sally Hawi, the vice chairperson of Nyanza Golf Club and Cornilla Obare (Western Representative, KLGU).

The tournament has attracted close to 100 golfers, with players expected to battle for top honours and ranking points in the ongoing KLGU Western Circuit.

The event will also serve as a platform to promote women’s golf in the region and strengthen unity among clubs.

Speaking ahead of the event, Akello expressed her excitement and gratitude as Nyanza prepares to host golfers from different counties.

“Hosting this tournament is a great honour; we believe it provides a platform for us to network and build new friendships,” said Akello.

“To all golfers, we welcome you. Let’s play with honour, compete with intensity, and leave this tournament with memories that will last far longer than any trophy.”

According to the tournament draw, Hellen Muma, S. Owuor and Irene Wagumba will tee off first at 7.10am, followed by Faith Nzomo, Emmah Rumo and S. Achieng 10 minutes later.

The KLGU chairperson, Rosemary Mkok, will use the event to encourage more women to take up the sport and support grassroots golf programmes in Western Kenya. 

.

